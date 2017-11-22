HOCKEY: East League results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Wapping 2 Letchworth 0, Cambridge Uni 2 Bedford 4, Harleston Magpies 5 Blueharts 0, CoP 10 Chelmsford 2, Ipswich 4 Saffron Walden 1, Spalding 1 St Albans 8.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town 0 Havering 1, Bourne Deeping 1 Cambridge City 2nd 7, West Herts 2nd 3 Cambridge Uni 2nd 2, Dereham 1 CoP 2nd 0, Norwich City 4 Waltham Forest 4, I-ES 2 Wapping 2nd 4.
Men’s Division One: East London 6 Sudbury 1, Felixstowe 3 Old Southendian 1, Long Sutton 2 Upminster 4, Shefford & Sandy 5 Broxbourne 3, Cambridge Nomads 3 Bishop’s Stortford 4, Cambridge City 3rd 4 Wapping 3rd 2.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town 0 Cambridge City 4th 0, St Neots 3 CoP 5th 1, Ely City 1 Bourne Deeping 2nd 3, Spalding 3rd 1 Spalding 2nd 3, Cambridge City Vets 0 Kettering 3, CoP 4th 2 Leadenham 2.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd 5 Bourne Deeping 4th 1, St Ives 2nd 4 Cambridge City 5th 3, Long Sutton 2nd 5 St Neots 2nd 0, Cambridge South 2nd 1 Cambridge South 3rd 1, Bourne Deeping 3rd 4 Alford 0, CoP 6th 1 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 0.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd 4 St Neots 3rd 2, Wellingborough 12 CoP 7th 0, Kettering 2nd 3 St Ives 3rd 0, Horncastle 2nd 1 Spalding 4th 3, St Neots 4th 2 Louth 4, Cambridge City 6th 1 Wisbech Town 3rd 3.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd 0 Leadenham 2nd 11, Wisbech Town 4th 3 Spalding 6th 1, Bourne Deeping 6th 2 Bourne Deeping 5th 1, CoP 8th 2 Long Sutton 3rd 1, Spalding 5th 0 Louth 2nd 0.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd 4 Cambridge Nomads 0, Cambridge Uni 2nd 4 Alford 0, Pelicans 4 St Ives 2nd 0, CoP 2nd 1 Cambridge South 0, Spalding 5 Wisbech Town 2nd 0.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town 0 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 3, Bourne Deeping 3 Spalding 2nd 1, Haverhill 1 Cambridge Uni 3rd 4, Horncastle 2 CoP 3rd 1, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0 Ely City 6, Cambridge City 4th 4 Huntingdon 1.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd 2 Spilsby 4, Bourne Deeping 3rd 4 Woodhall Spa 1, Louth 2nd 0 Bourne Deeping 2nd 7, Leadenham 4 Long Sutton 2nd 0.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Cambridge Uni v Harleston Magpies, Bedford v Wapping, Letchworth v CoP, Chelmsford v Ipswich, Saffron Walden v Spalding, St Albans v Blueharts.
Men’s Premier B: Bourne Deeping v West Herts 2nd, Cambridge City 2nd v Wisbech Town, Havering v Dereham, CoP 2nd v Norwich City, Waltham Forest v I-ES, Wapping 2nd v Cambridge Uni 2nd.
Men’s Division One: Felixstowe v Long Sutton, Old Southendian v East London, Sudbury v Shefford & Sandy, Broxbourne v Cambridge Nomads, Bishop’s Stortford v Cambridge City 3rd, Wapping 3rd v Upminster.
Men’s Division Three NW: St Neots v Ely City, CoP 5th v March Town, Cambridge City 4th v Spalding 3rd, Spalding 2nd v Cambridge City Vets, Kettering v CoP 4th, Leadenham v Bourne Deeping 2nd.
Men’s Division Four NW: St Ives 2nd v Long Sutton 2nd, Cambridge City 5th v Wisbech Town 2nd, Bourne Deeping 4th v Cambridge South 2nd, Cambridge South 3rd v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Alford v CoP 6th, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v St Neots 2nd.
Men’s Division Five NW: Wellingborough v Kettering 2nd, CoP 7th v March Town 2nd, St Neots 3rd v Horncastle 2nd, Spalding 4th v St Neots 4th, Louth v Cambridge City 6th, Wisbech Town 3rd v St Ives 3rd.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Wisbech Town 4th v Alford 2nd, Spalding 6th v Leadenham 3rd, Leadenham 2nd v Bourne Deeping 6th, Bourne Deeping 5th v CoP 8th, Long Sutton 3rd v Spalding 5th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Uni 2nd v Pelicans, Alford v Cambridge City 3rd, Cambridge Nomads v CoP 2nd, Long Sutton v Spalding, Wisbech Town 2nd v St Ives 2nd.
Women’s Division Three NW: Bourne Deeping v Haverhill, Spalding 2nd v March Town, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Horncastle, CoP 3rd v Bury St Edmunds 3rd, Ely City v Cambridge City 4th, Huntingdon v Cambridge Uni 3rd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Bourne Deeping 3rd v Louth 2nd, Woodhall Spa v Spalding 3rd, Spilsby v CoP 4th, Long Sutton 2nd v Alford 2nd.