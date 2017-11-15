HOCKEY: East League results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Bedford 2 Harleston Magpies 2, Letchworth 2 Cambridge Uni 2, Chelmsford 1 Wapping 2, Saffron Walden 0 CoP 7, Blueharts 2 Spalding 2, St Albans 11 Ipswich 0.
Men’s Premier B: Cambridge City 2nd 5 West Herts 2nd 1, Havering 0 Bourne Deeping 1, CoP 2nd 5 Wisbech Town 1, Waltham Forest 2 Dereham 0, Cambridge Uni 2nd 2 I-ES 4, Wapping 2nd 4 Norwich City 3.
Men’s Division One: Old Southendian 3 Long Sutton 0, Sudbury 7 Felixstowe 0, Broxbourne 2 East London 1, Bishop’s Stortford 1 Shefford & Sandy 7, Upminster 4 Cambridge City 3rd 0, Wapping 3rd 3 Cambridge Nomads 3.
Men’s Division Three NW: CoP 5th 0 Ely City 3, Cambridge City 4th 6 St Neots 0, Spalding 2nd 3 March Town 6, Kettering 17 Spalding 3rd 0, Bourne Deeping 2nd 2 CoP 4th 2, Leadenham 1 Cambridge City Vets 0.
Men’s Division Four NW: Cambridge City 5th 2 Long Sutton 2nd 2, Bourne Deeping 4th 1 St Ives 2nd 3, Cambridge South 3rd 1 Wisbech Town 2nd 4, Alford 1 Cambridge South 2nd 5, St Neots 2nd 2 CoP 6th 3, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 1 Bourne Deeping 3rd 2.
Men’s Division Five NW: CoP 7th 1 Kettering 2nd 9, St Neots 3rd 1 Wellingborough 3, Spalding 4th 5 March Town 2nd 4, Louth 8 Horncastle 2nd 1, St Ives 3rd 1 Cambridge City 6th 1, Wisbech Town 3rd 5 St Neots 4th 0.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Spalding 6th 2 Alford 2nd 3, Leadenham 2nd 9 Wisbech Town 4th 0, Bourne Deeping 5th 5 Leadenham 3rd 1, Long Sutton 3rd 1 Bourne Deeping 6th 2, Louth 2nd 1 CoP 8th 1.
Women’s Division Two NW: Alford 6 Pelicans 0, Cambridge Nomads 2 Cambridge Uni 2nd 2, Cambridge South 1 Cambridge City 3rd 5, Long Sutton 0 CoP 2nd 3, St Ives 2nd 1 Spalding 2.
Women’s Division Three NW: Spalding 2nd 2 Haverhill 0, Bury St Edmunds 2nd 5 Bourne Deeping 2, CoP 3rd 2 March Town 3, Ely City 0 Horncastle 0, Cambridge Uni 3rd 0 Cambridge City 4th 1, Huntingdon 6 Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Woodhall Spa 0 Louth 2nd 2, Spilsby 5 Bourne Deeping 3rd 1, Long Sutton 2nd 0 CoP 4th 2, Bourne Deeping 2nd 13 Alford 2nd 0.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Wapping v Letchworth, Cambridge Uni v Bedford, Harleston Magpies v Blueharts, CoP v Chelmsford, Ipswich v Saffron Walden, Spalding v St Albans.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town v Havering, Bourne Deeping v Cambridge City 2nd, West Herts 2nd v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Dereham v CoP 2nd, Norwich City v Waltham Forest, I-ES v Wapping 2nd.
Men’s Division One: East London v Sudbury, Felixstowe v Old Southendian, Long Sutton v Upminster, Shefford & Sandy v Broxbourne, Cambridge Nomads v Bishop’s Stortford, Cambridge City 3rd v Wapping 3rd.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town v Cambridge City 4th, St Neots v CoP 5th, Ely City v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Spalding 3rd v Spalding 2nd, Cambridge City Vets v Kettering, CoP 4th v Leadenham.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v Bourne Deeping 4th, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge City 5th, Long Sutton 2nd v St Neots 2nd, Cambridge South 2nd v Cambridge South 3rd, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Alford, CoP 6th v Cambridge Nomads 2nd.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd v St Neots 3rd, Wellingborough v CoP 7th, Kettering 2nd v St Ives 3rd, Horncastle 2nd v Spalding 4th, St Neots 4th v Louth, Cambridge City 6th v Wisbech Town 3rd.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd v Leadenham 2nd, Wisbech Town 4th v Spalding 6th, Bourne Deeping 6th v Bourne Deeping 5th, CoP 8th v Long Sutton 3rd, Spalding 5th v Louth 2nd.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd v Cambridge Nomads, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Alford, Pelicans v St Ives 2nd, CoP 2nd v Cambridge South, Spalding v Wisbech Town 2nd.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town v Bury St Edmunds 2nd, Bourne Deeping v Spalding 2nd, Haverhill v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Horncastle v CoP 3rd, Bury St Edmunds 3rd v Ely City, Cambridge City 4th v Huntingdon.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd v Spilsby, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Woodhall Spa, Louth 2nd v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Leadenham v Long Sutton 2nd.