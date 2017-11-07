HOCKEY: East League results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Wapping 7 Saffron Walden 1, Cambridge Uni 4 Chelmsford 2, Bedford 7 Letchworth 1, Harleston Magpies 13 Spalding 0, CoP 2 St Albans 0, Ipswich 3 Blueharts 0.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town 1 Waltham Forest 5, Bourne Deeping 3 CoP 2nd 2, Cambridge City 2nd 2 Havering 1, West Herts 2nd 2 I-ES 4, Dereham 1 Wapping 2nd 3, Norwich City 2 Cambridge Uni 2nd 1.
Men’s Division One: East London 3 Bishop’s Stortford 2, Felixstowe 1 Broxbourne 2, Old Southendian 1 Sudbury 1, Long Sutton 4 Cambridge City 3rd 1, Shefford & Sandy 5 Wapping 3rd 2, Cambridge Nomads 2 Upminster 3.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town 3 Kettering 1, St Neots 3 Spalding 2nd 1, CoP 5th 0 Cambridge City 4th 2, Ely City 4 CoP 4th 3, Spalding 3rd 2 Leadenham 1, Cambridge City Vets 0 Bourne Deeping 2nd 2.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd 6 Alford 1, St Ives 2nd 2 Cambridge South 3rd 4, Cambridge City 5th 4 Bourne Deeping 4th 1, Long Sutton 2nd 7 CoP 6th 1, Cambridge South 2nd 2 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 1, Bourne Deeping 3rd 6 St Neots 2nd 2.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd 5 Louth 0, Wellingborough 6 Spalding 4th 5, CoP 7th 0 St Neots 3rd 1, Kettering 2nd 4 Cambridge City 6th 1, Horncastle 2nd 2 Wisbech Town 3rd 3, St Neots 4th 1 St Ives 3rd 4.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd 2 Long Sutton 3rd 1, Wisbech Town 4th 1 Bourne Deeping 5th 1, Spalding 6th 0 Leadenham 2nd 6, Alford 2nd 0 Spalding 5th 3, Bourne Deeping 6th 5 Louth 2nd 0.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd 3 Long Sutton 2, Cambridge Uni 2nd 2 Cambridge South 0, Alford 3 Cambridge Nomads 1, Pelicans 2 Spalding 1, CoP 2nd 5 Wisbech Town 2nd 0.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town 2 Ely City 11, Bourne Deeping 3 CoP 3rd 1, Spalding 2nd 1 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 3, Haverhill 5 Cambridge City 4th 0, Horncastle 1 Huntingdon 3, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 1 Cambridge Uni 3rd 2.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd 1 Long Sutton 2nd 0, Woodhall Spa 1 Spilsby 12, Louth 2nd 1 Alford 2nd 0, Leadenham 2 Bourne Deeping 2nd 2.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Bedford v Harleston Magpies, Letchworth v Cambridge Uni, Chelmsford v Wapping, Saffron Walden v CoP, Blueharts v Spalding, St Albans v Ipswich.
Men’s Premier B: Cambridge City 2nd v West Herts 2nd, Havering v Bourne Deeping, CoP 2nd v Wisbech Town, Waltham Forest v Dereham, Cambridge Uni 2nd v I-ES, Wapping 2nd v Norwich City.
Men’s Division One: Old Southendian v Long Sutton, Sudbury v Felixstowe, Broxbourne v East London, Bishop’s Stortford v Shefford & Sandy, Upminster v Cambridge City 3rd, Wapping 3rd v Cambridge Nomads.
Men’s Division Three NW: CoP 5th v Ely City, Cambridge City 4th v St Neots, Spalding 2nd v March Town, Kettering v Spalding 3rd, Bourne Deeping 2nd v CoP 4th, Leadenham v Cambridge City Vets.
Men’s Division Four NW: Cambridge City 5th v Long Sutton 2nd, Bourne Deeping 4th v St Ives 2nd, Cambridge South 3rd v Wisbech Town 2nd, Alford v Cambridge South 2nd, St Neots 2nd v CoP 6th, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd.
Men’s Division Five NW: CoP 7th v Kettering 2nd, St Neots 3rd v Wellingborough, Spalding 4th v March Town 2nd, Louth v Horncastle 2nd, St Ives 3rd v Cambridge City 6th, Wisbech Town 3rd v St Neots 4th.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Spalding 6th v Alford 2nd, Leadenham 2nd v Wisbech Town 4th, Bourne Deeping 5th v Leadenham 3rd, Long Sutton 3rd v Bourne Deeping 6th, Louth 2nd v CoP 8th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Alford v Pelicans, Cambridge Nomads v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Cambridge South v Cambridge City 3rd, Long Sutton v CoP 2nd, St Ives 2nd v Spalding.
Women’s Division Three NW: Spalding 2nd v Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Bourne Deeping, CoP 3rd v March Town, Ely City v Horncastle, Cambridge Uni 3rd v Cambridge City 4th, Huntingdon v Bury St Edmunds 3rd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Woodhall Spa v Louth 2nd, Spilsby v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Long Sutton 2nd v CoP 4th, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Alford 2nd.