HOCKEY: East League results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Letchworth 1 Harleston Magpies 5, Chelmsford 1 Bedford 4, Saffron Walden 1 Cambridge Uni 0, Spalding 1 Ipswich 1, Blueharts 1 CoP 5, St Albans 3 Wapping 1.
Men’s Premier B: Havering 3 West Herts 2nd 2, CoP 2nd 4 Cambridge City 2nd 5, Waltham Forest 2 Bourne Deeping 1, I-ES 3 Norwich City 1, Cambridge Uni 2nd 0 Dereham 2, Wapping 2nd 2 Wisbech Town 2.
Men’s Division One: Sudbury 4 Long Sutton 1, Broxbourne 3 Old Southendian 4, Bishop’s Stortford 5 Felixstowe 2, Cambridge City 3rd 3 Cambridge Nomads 6, Upminster 4 Shefford & Sandy 4, Wapping 3rd 0 East London 7.
Men’s Division Three NW: Cambridge City 4th 3 Ely City 4, Spalding 2nd 1 CoP 5th 2, Kettering 6 St Neots 2, CoP 4th 4 Cambridge City Vets 1, Bourne Deeping 2nd 4 Spalding 3rd 0, Leadenham 1 March Town 5.
Men’s Division Four NW: Bourne Deeping 4th 1 Long Sutton 2nd 4, Cambridge South 3rd 1 Cambridge City 5th 6, Alford 1 St Ives 2nd 9, CoP 6th 0 Bourne Deeping 3rd 5, St Neots 2nd 0 Cambridge South 2nd 5, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 4 Wisbech Town 2nd 5.
Men’s Division Five NW: St Neots 3rd 4 Kettering 2nd 3, Spalding 4th 10 CoP 7th 1, Cambridge City 6th 5 St Neots 4th 2, St Ives 3rd 11 Horncastle 2nd 3, Wisbech Town 3rd 6 March Town 2nd 2.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 2nd 6 Alford 2nd 1, Bourne Deeping 5th 2 Spalding 6th 4, Long Sutton 3rd 2 Wisbech Town 4th 0, Spalding 5th 1 CoP 8th 0, Louth 2nd 1 Leadenham 3rd 2.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Nomads 2 Pelicans 1, Cambridge South 3 Alford 1, Long Sutton 2 Cambridge Uni 2nd 0, St Ives 2nd 0 CoP 2nd 3, Wisbech Town 2nd 0 Cambridge City 3rd 5.
Women’s Division Three NW: Bury St Edmunds 2nd 1 Haverhill 1, CoP 3rd 1 Spalding 2nd 1, Ely City 2 Bourne Deeping 4, Cambridge City 4th 7 Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0, Cambridge Uni 3rd 4 Horncastle 0, Huntingdon 7 March Town 4.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spilsby 3 Louth 2nd 1, Long Sutton 2nd 3 Bourne Deeping 3rd 0, Alford 2nd 0 Leadenham 3, Bourne Deeping 2nd 0 CoP 4th 0.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Wapping v Saffron Walden, Cambridge Uni v Chelmsford, Bedford v Letchworth, Harleston Magpies v Spalding, CoP v St Albans, Ipswich v Blueharts.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town v Waltham Forest, Bourne Deeping v CoP 2nd, Cambridge City 2nd v Havering, West Herts 2nd v I-ES, Dereham v Wapping 2nd, Norwich City v Cambridge Uni 2nd.
Men’s Division One: East London v Bishop’s Stortford, Felixstowe v Broxbourne, Old Southendian v Sudbury, Long Sutton v Cambridge City 3rd, Shefford & Sandy v Wapping 3rd, Cambridge Nomads v Upminster.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town v Kettering, St Neots v Spalding 2nd, CoP 5th v Cambridge City 4th, Ely City v CoP 4th, Spalding 3rd v Leadenham, Cambridge City Vets v Bourne Deeping 2nd.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v Alford, St Ives 2nd v Cambridge South 3rd, Cambridge City 5th v Bourne Deeping 4th, Long Sutton 2nd v CoP 6th, Cambridge South 2nd v Cambridge Nomads 2nd, Bourne Deeping 3rd v St Neots 2nd.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd v Louth, Wellingborough v Spalding 4th, CoP 7th v St Neots 3rd, Kettering 2nd v Cambridge City 6th, Horncastle 2nd v Wisbech Town 3rd, St Neots 4th v St Ives 3rd.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd v Long Sutton 3rd, Wisbech Town 4th v Bourne Deeping 5th, Spalding 6th v Leadenham 2nd, Alford 2nd v Spalding 5th, Bourne Deeping 6th v Louth 2nd.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd v Long Sutton, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Cambridge South, Alford v Cambridge Nomads, Pelicans v Spalding, CoP 2nd v Wisbech Town 2nd.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town v Ely City, Bourne Deeping v CoP 3rd, Spalding 2nd v Bury St Edmunds 2nd, Haverhill v Cambridge City 4th, Horncastle v Huntingdon, Bury St Edmunds 3rd v Cambridge Uni 3rd.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd v Long Sutton 2nd, Woodhall Spa v Spilsby, Louth 2nd v Alford 2nd, Leadenham v Bourne Deeping 2nd.