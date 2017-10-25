HOCKEY: East League results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Wapping 4 Blueharts 0, Cambridge Uni 2 St Albans 6, Bedford 9 Saffron Walden 0, Letchworth 1 Chelmsford 2, Harleston Magpies 8 Ipswich 0, CoP 6 Spalding 2.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town 2 Cambridge Uni 2nd 1, Bourne Deeping 1 Wapping 2nd 2, Cambridge City 2nd 2 Waltham Forest 2, Havering 7 CoP 2nd 2, West Herts 2nd 0 Norwich City 3, Dereham 2 I-ES 2.
Men’s Division One: East London 2 Upminster 3, Felixstowe 0 Wapping 3rd 2, Old Southendian 2 Bishop’s Stortford 2, Sudbury 4 Broxbourne 1, Long Sutton 1 Cambridge Nomads 2, Shefford & Sandy 4 Cambridge City 3rd 3.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town 3 Bourne Deeping 2nd 4, St Neots 2 Leadenham 2, CoP 5th 0 Kettering 7, Cambridge City 4th 6 Spalding 2nd 2, Ely City 5 Cambridge City Vets 0, Spalding 3rd 1 CoP 4th 5.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd 8 St Neots 2nd 0, St Ives 2nd 1 Cambridge Nomads 2nd 4, Cambridge City 5th 12 Alford 0, Bourne Deeping 4th 1 Cambridge South 3rd 2, Long Sutton 2nd 6 Bourne Deeping 3rd 0, Cambridge South 2nd 2 CoP 6th 0.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd 1 St Ives 3rd 5, Wellingborough 1 Wisbech Town 3rd 1, CoP 7th 1 Louth 8, St Neots 3rd 3 Spalding 4th 1, Kettering 2nd 6 St Neots 4th 0, Horncastle 2nd 5 Cambridge City 6th 0.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Spalding 6th 1 Long Sutton 3rd 3, Leadenham 2nd 4 Bourne Deeping 5th 0, Alford 2nd 4 CoP 8th 1, Bourne Deeping 6th 0 Spalding 5th 4.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge City 3rd 4 St Ives 2nd 1, Cambridge Uni 2nd 8 Wisbech Town 2nd 0, Alford 3 Long Sutton 4, Cambridge Nomads 1 Cambridge South 4, CoP 2nd 1 Spalding 0.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town 2 Cambridge Uni 3rd 4, Bourne Deeping 5 Huntingdon 1, Spalding 2nd 1 Ely City 3, Bury St Edmunds 2nd 3 CoP 3rd 0, Haverhill 3 Bury St Edmunds 3rd 3, Horncastle 1 Cambridge City 4th 5.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd 3 Bourne Deeping 2nd 3, Woodhall Spa 0 Long Sutton 2nd 2, Louth 2nd 1 Leadenham 1, CoP 4th 10 Alford 2nd 0.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Letchworth v Harleston Magpies, Chelmsford v Bedford, Saffron Walden v Cambridge Uni, Spalding v Ipswich, Blueharts v CoP, St Albans v Wapping.
Men’s Premier B: Havering v West Herts 2nd, CoP 2nd v Cambridge City 2nd, Waltham Forest v Bourne Deeping, I-ES v Norwich City, Cambridge Uni 2nd v Dereham, Wapping 2nd v Wisbech Town.
Men’s Division One: Sudbury v Long Sutton, Broxbourne v Old Southendian, Bishop’s Stortford v Felixstowe, Cambridge City 3rd v Cambridge Nomads, Upminster v Shefford & Sandy, Wapping 3rd v East London.
Men’s Division Three NW: Cambridge City 4th v Ely City, Spalding 2nd v CoP 5th, Kettering v St Neots, CoP 4th v Cambridge City Vets, Bourne Deeping 2nd v Spalding 3rd, Leadenham v March Town.
Men’s Division Four NW: Bourne Deeping 4th v Long Sutton 2nd, Cambridge South 3rd v Cambridge City 5th, Alford v St Ives 2nd, CoP 6th v Bourne Deeping 3rd, St Neots 2nd v Cambridge South 2nd, Cambridge Nomads 2nd v Wisbech Town 2nd.
Men’s Division Five NW: St Neots 3rd v Kettering 2nd, Spalding 4th v CoP 7th, Cambridge City 6th v St Neots 4th, St Ives 3rd v Horncastle 2nd, Wisbech Town 3rd v March Town 2nd.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 2nd v Alford 2nd, Bourne Deeping 5th v Spalding 6th, Long Sutton 3rd v Wisbech Town 4th, Spalding 5th v CoP 8th, Louth 2nd v Leadenham 3rd.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Nomads v Pelicans, Cambridge South v Alford, Long Sutton v Cambridge Uni 2nd, St Ives 2nd v CoP 2nd, Wisbech Town 2nd v Cambridge City 3rd.
Women’s Division Three NW: Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Haverhill, CoP 3rd v Spalding 2nd, Ely City v Bourne Deeping, Cambridge City 4th v Bury St Edmunds 3rd, Cambridge Uni 3rd v Horncastle, Huntingdon v March Town.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spilsby v Louth 2nd, Long Sutton 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd, Alford 2nd v Leadenham, Bourne Deeping 2nd v CoP 4th.