HOCKEY: East League results and fixtures

Your guide to all the games
RESULTS
Men’s Premier A: Harleston Magpies 6 Saffron Walden 1, CoP 4 Wapping 4, Ipswich 2 Cambridge Uni 3, Spalding 1 Bedford 8, Blueharts 3 Letchworth 4, St Albans 3 Chelmsford 1.
Men’s Premier B: West Herts 2nd 5 Waltham Forest 2, Dereham 1 Wisbech Town 1, Norwich City 4 Bourne Deeping 2, I-ES 2 Cambridge City 2nd 1, Cambridge Uni 2nd 0 Havering 0, Wapping 2nd 1 CoP 2nd 4.
Men’s Division One: Long Sutton 4 Bishop’s Stortford 7, Shefford & Sandy 2 East London 2, Cambridge Nomads 7 Felixstowe 4, Cambridge City 3rd 4 Old Southendian 4, Upminster 1 Sudbury 3, Wapping 3rd 3 Broxbourne 1.
Men’s Division Three NW: Ely City 3 Kettering 4, Spalding 3rd 3 March Town 5, Cambridge City Vets 0 St Neots 3, CoP 4th 1 CoP 5th 0, Bourne Deeping 2nd 2 Cambridge City 4th 5, Leadenham 1 Spalding 2nd 0.
Men’s Division Four NW: Long Sutton 2nd 11 Alford 0, Bourne Deeping 3rd 3 St Ives 2nd 5, Cambridge South 2nd 1 Wisbech Town 2nd 1, CoP 6th 0 Cambridge City 5th 1, St Neots 2nd 1 Bourne Deeping 4th 0, Cambridge Nomads 2nd 1 Cambridge South 3rd 1.
Men’s Division Five NW: Kettering 2nd 11 Louth 0, Horncastle 2nd 7 March Town 2nd 2, St Neots 4th 3 Wellingborough 3, Cambridge City 6th 12 CoP 7th 1, St Ives 3rd 2 St Neots 3rd 3, Wisbech Town 3rd 2 Spalding 4th 2.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Alford 2nd 0 Long Sutton 3rd 3, Bourne Deeping 6th 1 Leadenham 3rd 0, CoP 8th 2 Wisbech Town 4th 1, Spalding 5th 10 Spalding 6th 0, Louth 2nd 1 Bourne Deeping 5th 2.
Women’s Division Two NW: Pelicans 0 Long Sutton 1, CoP 2nd 3 Cambridge City 3rd 4, Spalding 2 Alford 2, St Ives 2nd 1 Cambridge Nomads 1, Wisbech Town 2nd 0 Cambridge South 8.
Women’s Division Three NW: Haverhill 2 Ely City 6, Horncastle 3 March Town 1, Bury St Edmunds 3rd 0 Bourne Deeping 9, Cambridge City 4th 7 Spalding 2nd 1, Cambridge Uni 3rd 1 Bury St Edmunds 2nd 0, Huntingdon 0 CoP 3rd 3.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Louth 2nd 0 Long Sutton 2nd 3, CoP 4th 2 Spalding 3rd 1, Leadenham 8 Bourne Deeping 3rd 0, Alford 2nd 0 Woodhall Spa 2, Bourne Deeping 2nd 3 Spilsby 2.
FIXTURES
Men’s Premier A: Wapping v Ipswich, Cambridge Uni v Spalding, Bedford v Blueharts, Letchworth v St Albans, Chelmsford v Saffron Walden, Harleston Magpies v CoP.
Men’s Premier B: Wisbech Town v Norwich City, Bourne Deeping v I-ES, Cambridge City 2nd v Cambridge Uni 2nd, Havering v Wapping 2nd, CoP 2nd v Waltham Forest, West Herts 2nd v Dereham.
Men’s Division One: East London v Cambridge Nomads, Felixstowe v Cambridge City 3rd, Old Southendian v Upminster, Sudbury v Wapping 3rd, Broxbourne v Bishop’s Stortford, Long Sutton v Shefford & Sandy.
Men’s Division Three NW: March Town v Cambridge City Vets, St Neots v CoP 4th, CoP 5th v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Cambridge City 4th v Leadenham, Spalding 2nd v Kettering, Ely City v Spalding 3rd.
Men’s Division Four NW: Wisbech Town 2nd v Bourne Deeping 3rd, St Ives 2nd v CoP 6th, Cambridge City 5th v St Neots 2nd, Bourne Deeping 4th v Cambridge Nomads 2nd, Cambridge South 3rd v Alford, Long Sutton 2nd v Cambridge South 2nd.
Men’s Division Five NW: March Town 2nd v St Neots 4th, Wellingborough v Cambridge City 6th, CoP 7th v St Ives 3rd, St Neots 3rd v Wisbech Town 3rd, Spalding 4th v Louth, Kettering 2nd v Horncastle 2nd.
Men’s Division Six NW (N): Leadenham 3rd v CoP 8th, Wisbech Town 4th v Spalding 5th, Leadenham 2nd v Louth 2nd, Bourne Deeping 5th v Long Sutton 3rd, Alford 2nd v Bourne Deeping 6th.
Women’s Division Two NW: Cambridge Uni 2nd v Spalding, Alford v St Ives 2nd, Cambridge Nomads v Wisbech Town 2nd, Cambridge South v Long Sutton, Pelicans v CoP 2nd.
Women’s Division Three NW: March Town v Bury St Edmunds 3rd, Bourne Deeping v Cambridge City 4th, Spalding 2nd v Cambridge Uni 3rd, Bury St Edmunds 2nd v Huntingdon, CoP 3rd v Ely City, Haverhill v Horncastle.
Women’s Division Four NW (N): Spalding 3rd v Leadenham, Bourne Deeping 3rd v Alford 2nd, Woodhall Spa v Bourne Deeping 2nd, Louth 2nd v CoP 4th.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.