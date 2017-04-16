HOCKEY: Early effort sends Spalding to cup final defeat

Spalding ladies fought hard against reigning champions Lindum at Glen Park on Thursday evening but could not recover after conceding an early goal.

Lindum, who play in a league above Spalding, started strongly and soon put the home defence under pressure.

A final chance for Spalding

They were rewarded with a goal after just six minutes with a neat finish after a patient build-up.

Spalding bounced back and put together several promising moves with Karen Timby, Steph Wilson and Kelly Slator working hard in midfield.

But they came across a solid and well organised Lindum defence as shooting chances were limited.

Lindum dominated for periods of the first half and Donna Chester-O’Neill made several fine saves to keep her team in the game.

Lindum captain Maxine Clark is congratulated by Lincolnshire Hockey Association vice-chairman Matthew Pilgrim

The second half opened with Spalding pressing forward.

Amy Wells, Macy Carr and Jodie Abraham were prominent as they tested the home defence.

Despite the pressure, Spalding were only able to earn a couple of short corners for their efforts.

In the closing stages, Ellie Pybus and Evie Maltby combined well on the break but they could not get though the defence as Lindum hung on to retain the title.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s junior coaching sessions – for boys and girls aged five to 14 of all abilities – resume on Saturday (9.30-11am) at Glen Park.

This programme will run for six weeks until May 27. The club asks for £3 per week or £12 for the full programme to cover pitch hire and equipment costs.

The club are also running a six-week programme of basic coaching for adults.

These sessions will be held at Glen Park on Tuesday evenings starting on April 25 and running through to May 30 from 7-8pm.

The programme has been designed to provide current players, coaches, parents and those teaching hockey at local schools with basic skills and ideas on drills and small-sided games for their groups. Email fredricmorris@yahoo.co.uk for more information.