HOCKEY: Double delight for Spalding

Spalding ladies first team returned to winning ways at St Ives.

Karen Timby and Evie Maltby got the goals to secure three points.

Spalding went on the attack from the start with Amy Wells powering her way forward on a solo run towards the St Ives defence.

The pressure remained constant for the opening 10 minutes as the front line of Macy Carr, Maltby, Ellie Holland and Jess Ball made the defence work tirelessly.

A through-ball into the D saw Carr swivel and find the foot of a defender.

The short corner found the solid stick stop of Jodie Abraham for Timby to strike a thunderous goal that tipped the top of the back board.

Spalding continued the pressure on the St Ives team who could not break the play down.

Three more short corners were unconverted before the break.

Defender Charlotte Morris pushed forward to set off another set of attacks.

A swift move from the right to Stephanie Wilson saw the ball switched to Carr at the top of the attacking D. Her reverse shot was saved by the keeper, only to fall to the feet of Maltby to tap into the corner.

St Ives couldn’t break down the solid defence of Morris, Abraham, Ellie Pybus and Claire Hindmarsh.

Zoe Moore slid the ball wide of the far post but with five minutes to go, St Ives pulled one back from a short corner.

Pybus was green-carded as Spalding went down to 10 but they held on for a well deserved win.

Carr and Maltby were on target in Spalding’s 2-1 win at Cannock in the second round of the HA Cup on Sunday.