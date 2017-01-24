HOCKEY: Cunnington’s treble from short corners

Stuart Cunnington fired a hat-trick as Spalding men’s first team began the new year with a home victory over Blueharts.
He put them into a well-deserved lead with a superb short corner flick after just seven minutes.
Three minutes later Spalding went 2-0 up when skipper Josh Rowbottom dived full length to turn in a pinpoint cross from Glenn Richardson.
Blueharts pulled a goal back after 14 minutes from a well-taken short corner and then made the scores level with a copybook move after 24 minutes.
This stirred Spalding and a period of sustained pressure was rewarded as Cunnington fired home another short corner before the interval.
Cunnington completed his hat-trick at the start of the second half with another great short corner strike.
Sam Howitt and Matt Sanders were outstanding in the home defence and keeper Josh Olphin made a number of saves as they weathered the storm.
With just two minutes remaining Connor Allen wrapped the game up from the penalty spot.
Spalding ladies first team won 3-1 at Bourne Deeping.
Kelly Slater opened the scoring after Maisie Dobbs launched the ball into the D.
Bourne Deeping struck back with a questionable goal
Charlotte Maplethorpe lifted a ball over the keeper from close range to make it 2-1 and she added a second goal after the break.