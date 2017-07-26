GYMNASTICS: Silver joy for Jake

Jake Jarman is emerging as a British star after winning silver at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Hungary.

The Deepings School student was part of Team GB for the first time at the event and he was joined on the podium by Jamie Lewis and Pavel Karnejenko. The British team finished with a score of 159.000 from their six apparatus with Russia out in front.

In addition to the team silver, the 15-year-old also qualified for the all-around final.

The British under-16 champion admitted: “It could have gone better. But I think we did a good job preparing over the past few weeks.

“It’s been hard but to come here and win a medal is a great achievement.

“It’s a tough competition and the standard has been really strong – everyone has definitely upped their game. I’m one of the youngest here so it feels great to win a medal at the very least.”

Jake Jarman (left) on the podium with team-mates Pavel Karnejenko and Jamie Lewis.