GYMNASTICS: National winners at Spalding

Spalding gymnasts came away with medals in all levels of a national competition.

Clubs from all over came to Milton Keynes to take part in the annual Roses event run by Arabian Gymnastic Club.

There were different levels starting from recreational up to high skill.

Clubs from Lancashire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Devon, Buckinghamshire, Essex and Lincolnshire took part.

Gymnasts competed on tumbling, vault, beam, bars and trampette – giving them the opportunity to try out moves they are working on in training.

This is always a popular competition and with more than 280 gymnasts, it was well organised and enjoyable.