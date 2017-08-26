GYMNASTICS: Golden girl Georgia leads way for Abbey High Fliers

Abbey High Fliers Trampoline Club of Spalding enjoyed a successful trip to the Hans Christian Andersen City Games in Odense, Denmark.
The multi-discipline gymnastics competition featured competitors from across Europe and gave an opportunity to hone their techniques in a training camp.
Joining forces with Hinckley Trampoline Club, the party had 24 overall in a venue which hosted the 2015 World Trampoline Championships.
Thirteen Abbey High Fliers competed with 10 of those making the finals and five winning medals in a strong competition featuring national squad members.
Girls Under-12B: Krystina Doades – silver medallist; Ellie-Jo Wilson – 10th.
Boys Under-12B: Christopher Argent – bronze medallist.
Girls Under-12 Elite: Lexi-Marie Kersley – 8th.
Girls Under-14 Elite: Jessica Ringsell – silver medallist; Chelsea Cooper-Ellis – bronze medallist.
Girls Under-16B: Georgia Kennedy – gold medallist; Eleanor Waldock – 4th; Kiera Berridge – 6th; Grace Fidler – 7th; Natasha Lawes – 8th; Madeline Waldock – 11th; Lily Barron-Clark – 15th.
Abbey High Fliers are based at Spalding Grammar School and Bourne Leisure Centre.
