GYMNASTICS: Darcy is golden girl

Spalding gymnasts had a busy time with the county team level 5/4/3/2 competition, followed by the county floor and vault championships.

Gymnasts representing the academy in the county team event performed very well with the level 2 team finishing in bronze position.

Prize winners

The level 3 team went one better and won the silver medal in a closely-fought contest.

Level 4 was again a close finish with the Spalding gymnasts finishing fourth.

The level 5 team A took the gold medal while team B also performed to their best ability.

Gymnasts from Spalding travelled to Lincoln for the county championships at floor and vault.

In their individual age groups, they were looking to qualify for the inter-county championships at Leicester on November 19.

In the 10 years age group, Evie Fox (12th) and Jessica Parberry (20th) found it very difficult.

The 11 years age group saw Darcy Orford win the gold medal with the highest score of the day as she became county champion and also qualified for the Lincolnshire team.

Aimee Speechley (fourth) qualified for the county team in the 12 years age group and Olivia Gokt was ninth.

In the 13 years age group, Daisy Cross won silver and Daisy Cottage claimed bronze – although they didn’t qualify for the county team.

Amelia Fox will be in the team after finishing fifth in the 14+ age group as Georgina Harrison and Samantha Fones took sixth and seventh places.