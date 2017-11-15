GYMNASTICS: Big collection of medals is extra special

Have your say

Spalding gymnasts were back in action at Milton Keynes in the Arabian club’s annual Codebreaker competition.

More than 280 entrants from all over the country turned out to compete for the specially-made medals.

At all levels, Spalding had a great day by winning gold, silver and bronze plus ribbons for fourth or fifth place.

In the youngest age group, 16 medals were won.

The next two levels saw the gymnasts win 10 medals in each section.

In the final group, three gymnasts claimed six medals.

A total of 42 medals with the group was an outstanding result.