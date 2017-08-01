GYMNASTICS: ‘Amazing experience’ for Jake

Jake Jarman finished fifth in his first all-around final at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Hungary.

The Deepings School student – who won silver with Team GB last week – saw his teammate Jamie Lewis win gold.

Jarman said: “The festival was an amazing experience – a different competition environment, getting to meet new people in the village environment and generally getting to know each other.

“Competing against other countries and some of the best young athletes while representing my home nation is something I’m very proud of.

“It’s been a good two days of competition. The first day I came seventh all round and then came fifth which was an amazing achievement for me because I set the target of finishing top five and I’ve done it which is great.

“I’m buzzing at the moment but I just want to start looking ahead to the next few months of competition and keep building on it, but for now enjoy the rest of the festival and the amazing atmosphere.

“We have a great team with a really positive vibe in the group.

“We support each other really well and they mean everything to me.

“We get each other through tough times, in competition and out.

“We support each other if we’re ever nervous and it’s nice when we can share in each other’s success too.

“I’m really proud of Jamie – he came wanting to win the competition more than anything and for him to do it just makes the whole team happy.

“The atmosphere with different countries coming together to compete with all the rivalries and then the crowds – it’s been amazing.”