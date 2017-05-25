GYMNASTICS: Academy duo pass coaching exams

Two coaches from Spalding Gymnastic Academy have passed their Level Two women’s artistic coaching exams.

Emma Goodliff (20), of Spalding, has been a regular figure at the Cradge Bank base since she was five years old and is still a competitive gymnast at Level Two.

She began coaching at the age of 14 and regularly helps the recreational, boys and development squads.

Emma hopes to enrol on a Level Three course next year to have a further understanding of the sport.

Lexi Coote (18), of Whaplode, joined the academy at the age of eight.

Unfortunately, due to ill health, she had to retire from being a competitive Level Four gymnast earlier this year.

Lexi also began coaching at the age of 14 and passed her exam, however due to her young age, the certificate wasn’t issued until she was 18.

She coaches recreational, boys, development squads as well as having her own competitive squad gymnasts.

Lexi is studying for her A-levels at Spalding High School and hopes to go to Lincoln Bishop Grosseteste in September to study primary education with QTS degree.