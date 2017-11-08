GYMNASTICS: Academy boys bring back medals

Have your say

Gymnasts from Spalding Academy did themselves proud in the Northamptonshire Men’s Four-piece Championships.

In the novice level, Lewis Burton performed very well.

In the intermediate level (age 9), Elliot Brookes won the silver medal and Zac Wilkins finished fourth.

The 10 years age group saw Luke Jakins put tidy work together and he brought back a bronze medal.

In the 11-plus age group, Jorge Bradford claimed the silver medal ahead of Josh Pearson in fourth and Alfie Rosam-Lee fifth.

The last group to compete were the advanced level 10/11 age section which saw Marco Vertuccio take silver and Lucas Webb claim bronze.

In the 13+ age group Ollie Rushton won the gold medal and trophy.

The next competition for boys is the county floor and vault championships at Lincoln.