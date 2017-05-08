GOLF: Wendy takes top prize at Spalding

Spalding ladies section’s May medal was sponsored by Hills Department Store for the 20th year.

All medal and raffle prizes were donated by Hills and were extra special this year.

Winner Liam Chapman with Tydd captain Vince Day

The competition attracted 45 entries, despite the cold and windy conditions.

David and Angela Turner were guests of honour.

Prizes were awarded in three categories.

The overall winner was Wendy Revill with a net 71.

WELL PLAYED: Spalding juniors had success at Lincoln in the LUGC Jennings & Peggotty Trophies competition. From left, Jake Lilley (boys nett winner), Lois Williamson (girls gross winner), Tilly Kedzlie and Eden Inglis (girls nett winner).

Category one (0 to 20 handicap) – 1 Paula Brown net 77, 2 Elaine Hancock 78, 3 Angela Roper 78.

Category two (21 to 28 handicap) – 1 Sue Matthews 71, 2 Jennifer Pipe 74, 3 Hannah Thorold 75.

Category three (29 to 36 handicap) – 1 Sally West 77, 2 Mo Wallace 79, 3 Maureen Orwell 81.

SPALDING

Mixed team won 7½-½ at home to Peterborough Milton: Mike Crampton & Hannah Thorold won 3&1, John Camm & Margaret Barkway won 1 up, Roy Blake & Nicola Weller won 5&4, Peter Gooderson & Jacqueline Clare won 6&5, David Barkway & Olive Gooderson halved, John Walton & Jackie Bailey-Scott won 5&4, Trevor Laud & Elaine Hancock won 2&1, Christopher Hancock & Maureen Orwell won 5&4.

Seniors team won 5½-2½ at Sutton Bridge: Michael Gould & Lester Pybus halved, Peter Bridge & Roger Davey won 4&3, Jim Dobson & Stephen Edward Leggett won 2&1, John Woods & John Sharrocks lost 7&5, Neil Knighton & Rod Hunt won 2&1, Gerald Cox & Barrie Hutson lost 4&2, Shaun Gibson & Stuart Fitzjohn won 3&1, Albert Jacobs & Stephen Monaghan won 4&3.

TYDD ST GILES

Captain’s away day at Greetham Valley: 1 ocb Liam Chapman 39 points, 2 Vince Day 39, 3 James Hale-Smith 38. Nearest the pin – 3rd hole Duncan Connabeer, 18th hole Dave Salmon. Longest drive – Mick Vassall. Best front nine – Vince Day 23 points, best back nine – Pete Wheeler 21 points.

Seniors May Medal

Division One: 1 Ron Colledge 85-14=71, 2 Ken Parker 85-13=72, 3 Ken Doughty 86-13=73.

Division Two: 1 Roger Lancaster 87-17=70, 2 John Ormiston 90-17=73, 3 Steve Skoulding 92-17=75.

Division Three: 1 Gary Brown 95-20=75, 2 Ken Walker 99-23=76, 3 Barry Hill 98-21=77.

Division Four: 1 Malcolm Miller 98-27=71, 2 Paul Kingswood 99-25=74, 3 Brian Knights 101-25=76.

Men’s April Medal

Division One: 1 ocb Andy Betts 73-7=66, 2 Tim Hines 71-5=66, 3 Mark Gedge 81-11=70.

Division Two: 1 Vaughan Dibble 80-12=68, 2 John Kellegher 86-15=71, 3 Terry Alcock 86-15=73.

Division Three: 1 James Hale-Smith 90-26=64, 2 Derek Beba 96-25=71, 3 Mark Boughen 94-21=73.

Ladies April Medal: 1 Jackie Maton 94-18=76, 2 ocb Liz Miller 110-32=78, 3 Christine Burton 95-17=78.

Ladies April Stableford: 1 Liz Miller 32 points, 2 Jackie Maton 31, 3 Sue Taylor 30.