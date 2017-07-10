GOLF: Vinny’s day sets record

The club captain’s charity golf day broke another record at Tydd St Giles with 162 members and guests taking part in an individual Stableford competition.

The course, being in great condition, saw a variation of scores – guest Steve Hart from Greetham Valley coming out on top with 41 points.

Club captain Vinny Day thanked all for taking part, his helpers on the day plus all his generous sponsors.

He also praised the green keepers for all their hard work getting the course ready after torrential rain.

Day was also pleased to announce that on the day £3,424 was raised for his captain’s charity.

Result: 1 Steve Hart 41 points, 2 Paul Parsons 40, 3 ocb Mark Johnson 38.

Ladies competition: 1 Jackie Maton 36 points, 2 Maria Taylor-Vassall 31.

Nearest the pin: 4th hole Deborah Ellis, 8th Lee Harper, 11th Nick Holmes, 16th Phil Goodman.

Straightest drive (ladies): 6th hole Deborah Ellis.

Longest drive (men): 10th hole Gavin Merrison.

Nearest pin in two: 18th hole Andy Betts.

TYDD LODGE OWNERS COMPETITION

Result: 1 Bradley Martin 44 points, 2 Martyn Hale-Smith 43. Ladies: 1 Jane Court 31 points, 2 Liz Miller 30.

SENIORS MONTHLY MEDAL

Division One: 1 ocb Ken Doughty 85-13=72, 2 Tim Martin 86-14=72, 3 Malcolm Berridge 86-13-73.

Division Two: 1 ocb Barry Purple 88-19=69, 2 Carl Brodie 87-18=69, 3 Baz Smith 87-16=71.

Division Three: 1 ocb Richard Martin 90-22=68, 2 Cliff Allen 90-22=68, 3 Barrie Mutimer 94-20=74.

Division Four: 1 ocb Alec Harding 98-26=72, 2 Tony Petch 99-27=72, 3 Lee Newman 97-24=73.

SPALDING

SENIORS MEDAL

Division One: 1 Albert Jacobs 67, 2 John Camm 69, 3 Jim Dobson 71, 4 Stephen Monaghan 72, 5 David Halfteck 73.

Division Two: 1 John Sainter 69, 2 Rod Filby 70, 3 Robert Ratcliffe 70, 4 Peter Schofield 71, 5 Norman Miller 73.

SENIORS TEAM

Sleaford 5 Spalding 3: Mike Gould & Andy Ladbrook won 2&1, Peter Bridge & Stuart Fitzjohn lost by one hole, Neil Wilkinson & Dave Halfteck won 4&2, Roger Davey & Steve Leggett lost by one hole, Jim Dobson & Lester Pybus won 4&3, Rod Hunt & Shaun Gibson lost, David Barkway & Peter Dewar lost, Tony Holbrook & Bernard Herbert lost.

Spalding 6 Boston 2: Peter Bridge & Shaun Gibson won 2&1, Neil Wilkinson & Karl Ellerbroek won 5&4, Roger Davey & Alan Pritchard won 4&3, Jim Dobson & Lester Pybus lost 3&1, Richard Edwards & Albert Jacobs won 6&5, Rod Hunt & Mike Browning won 2&1, Bernard Herbert & Peter Dewar lost 5&4, Sid Chapman & Ron Sudbury won 3&1.

FIRST TEAM

Stoke Rochford 1 Spalding 5: Simon Richardson & Andy Grimwood won 3&2, Robert Kedzlie & Callum Lewis won 2&1, Charles Lacy & Dan Hines won 4&2, Wayne Wallace & Harry Hunt lost 2&1, Keith Hearn & Mark Cooley won 3&2, Ollie Mitchell & Robert McCrae won 3&2.

SECOND TEAM

Spalding 5 Stoke Rochford 1: Phil Tweddle & Phil Wakefield lost by one hole, Mark Jones & Matt Richardson won 5&3, Chris Moxon & Lawrie Haley won 7&6, Mal Wray & Gerry Philo won 2&1, Tom Hull & Dave Perrott won 6&5, Simon Horton & Rich Laud won 4&2.