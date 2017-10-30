GOLF: Up for the challenge

Have your say

The 40th annual Drovers and Hillbillies match was played at Spalding.

It started when Geoff Fisher (Drovers) challenged Trevor Green (Hillbillies).

Stuart Van Dyke and Dave Abram at Tydd St Giles

They both came from the Fenland villages of Holbeach Drove and Whaplode Drove (Drovers) and Weston Hills (Hillbillies).

This match started off with 12 players from each team from their villages.

This year 80 players from Spalding took part to show the popularity.

Today there are still four players from the original group – Willie Ford, Little Billy Congreve, the present Drovers captain Pete Gooderson and Jim Robertson.

From left  Neil Knighton, Sandy Watson, Stuart Asher, John Tilling, Andy Reedman, John Crampton, Rob Teeuw, Mike Crampton, Frank Bell, Peter Gooderson, David Tasker, Stewart Sharp, Peter Bridge, Keith Holland, Bob Sutton, Brian Oliphant, Michael Lynas, Phil Thorold and Max Ellis.

Hillbillies captain John Beba and Gooderson have kept the competition going for many years and all those who play appreciate the work that they put in.

The match is followed by dinner after which speeches are made and stories told.

Gooderson’s after dinner speeches are legendary and round off a fantastic day.

Meanwhile, Spalding club professional Adam Keogh and junior Kevan Williamson played in the Tony Jacklin Trophy PGA Professional and Junior event at Torksey.

From left  Jim Robertson (original member), Mike Gould, Little Billy Congreve (original member), John Beba (Hillbillies captain), Pete Gooderson (Drovers captain and original member), David Brotherton, Willie Ford (original member).

The format was Betterball and they came away as the winners of the event with 47 points.

Gary Palmer and Tracy Ann Siddle won the Somers Trophy final against Jean and Neil Wilkinson.

Simon Rothwell beat Darren William Ford in the Westcombe Trophy final.

Arron Cooke won the Rabbits Trophy final against Mark Crozier.

Spencer Gooderson (son), Louie Gooderson (grandson), Peter Gooderson, Willie Ford and his son Darren.

Joe Slater and Sean Stewart beat Roger Climo and Spencer Gooderson in the Baker Bowl pairs competition final.

The annual Spalding past captains’ reunion took place last Friday with their traditional 13-hole Stableford competition followed by a sociable evening at the club.

The overall winner was David Tasker (31 points) – the immediate past captain and organiser of this event – with 2017 club captain finishing runner-up Mike Crampton (30).

TYDD ST GILES

NINE-HOLE NIGHT EVENT

1 ocb Dave Abram & Stuart Van Dyke 16 points, 2 Matt & Ian Prudence 16. Nearest the pin – Vince Day (4th), Ben Beresford (7th, hole 16).

MEN’S OCTOBER MEDAL

Division One: 1 Clive Barber 76-10=66, 2 Gino Ciuffini 76-9=67, 3 Andy Hicks 83-12=71.

Division Two: 1 Gary Allen 86-17=69, 2 Tim Hipkin 85-15=70, 3 Gary Withers 85-13=72.

Division Three: 1 Chris Woods 98-26=72, 2 Mark Johnson 97-21=76, 3 David Leedle 104-27=77,

SENIORS STABLEFORD TROPHY

Division One: 1 Lee Smith 39 points, 2 Derrick Marsh 38, 3 Mick Vassall 34.

Division Two: 1 Dave Punshon 41 points, 2 Tom Ainsley 37, 3 Martyn Hale-Smith 36.

Division Three: 1 ocb Roger Oughton 38 points, 2 Bob Mann 38, 3 Steve Wing 37 points.

Division Four: 1 David Leedle 38 points, 2 Paul Kingswood 36, 3 ocb Chris Boekee 30.

GEDNEY HILL

MEN’S SECTION

Greenkeepers Open: 1 Adrian Bishop 43 points, 2 Stuart Turnell 41, 3 Chris Blakey 39.

October Medal: 1 James Smith 70 nett, 2 Nick Markillie 73, 3 Chris Gilbert 79.

SENIORS’ SECTION

Golden Oldies: 1 Steve Sayer 69 nett, 2 Keith Cooper 70, 3 Rob Newns 71.

R&S Trophy: 1 Keith Cooper 37 points, 2 Rob Newns 36, 3 Merv Davies 34.

LADIES’ SECTION

Autumn Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 21 points, 2 Christine Lord 17.

Dunelm Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 32 points, 2 ocb Lynn Exley 30, 3 Ann Chick 30.