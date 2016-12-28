GOLF: Tydd St Giles seniors support charity

More than 80 senior golfers at Tydd St Giles took part in a special event followed by a carvery lunch and competition prize giving.

The day concluded with a presentation of a cheque for £3,610 to the seniors section’s 2016 charity East Anglian Air Ambulance.

SENIORS STABLEFORD TROPHY

Division One: 1 Gerry Sherriff 44 points, 2 Tim Martin 39, 3 Ken Doughty 38.

Division Two: 1 Carl Brodie 40 points, 2 ocb Richard Martin 39, 3 Roger Oughton 39.

Division Three: 1 David Longstaff 34 points, 2 ocb Malcolm Miller 33, 3 Dave Morris 33.

MEN’S DECEMBER STABLEFORD PAIRS

1 Ian Edrupt & Keith Jakings 51 points, 2 ocb Paul Jackson & Dave Worrall 48, 3 Tim Murphy & Garry Fitzjohn 48.

MEN’S DECEMBER MEDAL

Division One: 1 Gary Fitzjohn 75-11=64, 2 Rod Drew 77-9=68, 3 Jamie Stott 80-11=69.

Division Two: 1 ocb Tim Murphy 83-16=67, 2 Darrell Pacey 82-15=67, 3 Gary Withers 83-15=68.

Division Three: 1 Steve Boor 89-22=67, 2 ocb Will Woodrow 86-17=69, 3 Simon Smith 91-22=69.