GOLF: Trophy time at Gedney Hill

Gedney Hill hosted the South Lincs League trophy presentation and Les Pepper Salver inter-club competition between the 18 teams in the Scratch League.

Gedney Hill won with 92 points after countback to Belton Woods.

Men’s Section

September Medal: 1 Nigel Bright 62 nett, 2 ocb Pete Vinter 68, 3 James Smith 68.

Dave Allen Shield: 1 Andy Davies 65 nett, 2 Chris Davies 66, 3 Rob Newns 68.

Rabbits Open: 1 Nicky Weller 40 points, 2 ocb Adrian Bishop 38, 3 M Hempsall 38.

GHFC Trophy: 1 Pat Moeller 42 points, 2 ocb C Rust 38, 3 Keith Lawrence 38.

Ladies Section

Club Championship: 1 Lynn Exley 76 nett, 2 Ann Chick 79, 3 Kim Markillie 83.

Centenary Bowl: 1 Ann Chick 29 points, 2 Janet Davis 26, 3 Maggie Bingham 14.

October Medal: 1 Marilyn Sayer 84 points, 2 Ann Chick 90, 3 Maggie Bingham 96.

Seniors Section

Away to Kirton Holme: Keith Cooper & Peter Orbine won 5&3, Rob Newns & Neil Sargeant won 1 up, Barry Hircock & David Lord won 4&3, Mick Page & Greg Walsh won 1 up, Steve Sayer & Keith Lawrence won 5&3, John George & Mo Parling won 4&3.

October Medal: Category One – 1 Rob Newns 73 nett, 2 Neil Sargeant 86. Category Two – 1 Keith Lawrence 64 nett, 2nd Pete Orbine 68. Category Three – 1 Rob Warlow 75 nett, 2 ocb Noel Delaney 76. SPALDING

Summer finals

Baker Bowl: Joe Slater & Sean Stewart.

Holmes Trophy: Martin Green & Jim West.

Westcombe Trophy: Simon Rothwell.

TYDD ST GILES

Seniors Invitation Six-Man Team Pairs Stableford

1 ocb March 109 points (Roger Watts& Gary Brinn 37, Mike Russell & Tom Dean 36, Bruce Frost & Ivan Smith 36), 2 Feltwell 109 (John Mann & John Sullivan 42, John Hodgson & Malcolm Fuller 30, Lester Cooper & Barrie Pressing 37).

Seniors Rabbits Cup

1 Richard Martin 93-21=72, 2 ocb Chris Woods 99-26=73, 3 Toby North 93-20=73, 4 Colin Page 97-23-74.

Seniors Scratch Championship

1 Peter Wheeler gross 80, 2 Noel Bratt 84, 3 Malcolm Berridge 85, 4 Brian Newby 86.

Ladies Gamebird Open

Best front nine: Angela Bissett & Jan Yearn (Heacham Manor) 19 points ocb.

Best back nine: Elaine Harrison & Sally West (Spalding) 20 points ocb.

Nearest the pin: 4th hole – Sarah Oldham (March), 8th hole – Yvonne Schaffarczyk (Boston), 11th hole – Sue Taylor (Tydd St Giles), 16th hole – Diana Palmer (Wensum Valley).

Joy Ringer Memorial: 1 ocb Diana Palmer & Linda Sheppard (Wensum Valley) 42 points, 2 Lynn Exley & Maggie Bingham (Gedney Hill) 42, 3 Julie Proctor & Teresa Allen (King’s Lynn) 40, 4 ocb Sue Taylor (Tydd St Giles) & Mags McArthur from Stoke Rochford) 39. Four hidden holes competition – Ruth Simpson& Yvonne Schaffarczyk (Boston). The Twos pot winners (sharing £65) – Frances Grant (Boston), Jacquie Richardson (Old Nene), Liz Miller (Tydd St Giles), Diana Palmer (Wensum Valley), Sue Taylor (Tydd St Giles).

Ladies September Club Medal

1 Lin Walker 97-20=77, 2 Val Sambridge 99-21=78, 3 Maria Taylor-Vassall 94-14=80.

Hope Hooper Trophy

1 Lyn Exley 33 points.

September Stableford

1 Sue Racey 35 points, 2 Lynn Exley 32, 3 Jackie Maton 29.

Men’s Directors Salva Parr Bogey

1 AM Hudson +1, 2 Ali Anthony even, 3 ocb Gino Ciuffini -1, 4 Clive Barber -1.

Men’s September parr Bogey competition

1 Peter Wheeler +5, 2 James Dack +4, 3 Mark Whittaker +3, 4 Chris Bunting +2.