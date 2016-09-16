GOLF: Spalding teenager earns England call

Hugo Kedzlie has been selected in the England team for under-16 boys’ internationals against Scotland and Ireland.

The 15-year-old from Spalding will play against Scotland next weekend at Rockliffe Hall, Durham, and against Ireland at Castletown on October 8 and 9.

TYDD ST GILES Ladies club championship: net winner Lin Walker (left) and gross scratch winner Lorraine Gaillie.

The matches are part of a series against the other three home countries.

England won all three last year and have already had a resounding victory over Wales this year.

Kedzlie – who was part of that successful team – was sixth in the Italian under-16 boys’ championship, ninth in the under-16 Spring championship and 13th in the English Boys’ County Champion of Champions.

SPALDING

Ladies Invitation Day

1 ocb Debra Ward & Tricia Sharpe (Kirton Holme) 39 points, 2 Angela Roper & Sue Taylor (Stoke Rochford) 39, 3 ocb Deborah Ellis & Bev Harpham (Burghley Park) 38, 4 Maureen Orwell & Catherine Mawditt (Manor of Groves) 38, 5 ocb Lesley Williams & Chris Rowley (Stoke Rochford) 37.

Twos competition winners: 3rd hole – Angela Roper (Spalding); 9th hole – Lesley Williams (Spalding), Sue Taylor & Chris Rowley (Stoke Rochford), Pam Shepherd (Louth), Maria Taylor-Vassell (Tydd St Giles), Sarah Gibson (Boston), Tricia Sharpe (Kirton Holme).

Nearest the pin: 9th hole (handicaps 21 to 36) – Sue Taylor (Stoke Rochford), 6ft 4½in, 16th (up to 20 handicap) – Barbara Newcombe (Spalding) 14ft 8in.

Coronation Cup

1 ocb Jane Woolard 36 points, 2 Jenny Van Gemeren 36, 3 Jacquie Clare 35.

Groom Cup

1 ocb Theresa Starbuck & Debra Ward +2, 2 Angela Roper & Eden Inglis +2, 3 Tilly Garfoot & Lisa Howling +1.

September Medal

1 Sue Watson net 72, 2 Jenny Van Gemeren 74, 3 Jackie Bailey Scott 75.

Friendly v Kirton Holme

Paula Brown & Hannah Thorold won, Sue Dewar & Jenny Wilson lost, Debra Ward lost, Di West & Beryl Skinner won.

Senior Mixed Open

1 Ted & Carol Dunn (Peterborough Milton) 46 points, 2 Mick & Doris Sissins (Burghley Park & Nene Park) 44, 3 ocb Brian & Jane Marriott (Boston) 43, 4 John Camm & Angela Roper (Spalding) 43, 5 Richard & Jane Broughton (Sherwood Forest) 42.

Nearest the pin: 9th hole – Pearl Powell (Benton Hall) 2’ 11”. Twos – Andy Reedman, Bob Pearson, Willie Ford (all Spalding), Mick Sissins (Burghley Park), Pearl Powell (Benton Hall) and Anthony Woolley (Norwood Park).

Match results

Thorney Lakes 3 Spalding 5: John Camm & John Woods won 2&1, Mike Browning & Brian Reynolds won 4&3, Neil Knighton & Steve Leggett won 2-up, Ray Andrew & John Beba won 3&1, Mike Gould & Alan Pritchard halved, Roger Davey & Rod Filby halved, Ron Rolfe & Albert Jacobs lost 3&2, Bernard Herbert & Brian Freir lost 5&4.

Spalding 4½ Stoke Rochford 3½: winning pairs – Mike Gould & Paddy Goslyn, Peter Bridge & Steve Leggett, Neil Knighton & Albert Jacobs; halves – Dennis Farnsworth & Andy Ladbrook, Lester Pybus & Andy Reedman, Bernard Herbert & Ray Andrew; losing pairs – John Tilling & Colin Preece, Ron Rolfe & Roger Davey.

Newark 3 Spalding 7: John Camm & Roger Davey won 4&3, Dennis Farnsworth & Rod Hunt won 2-up, Steve Leggett & John Beba won 4&3, Tony Holbrook & Peter Bridge won 6&5, Monty Brittain & Johnny Walker won 2-up, Bernard Herbert & Brendan D’Abreo won 1-up, Ron Sudbury & Sid Chapman halved, Albert Jacobs & Rod Filby halved, Mike Gould & Lester Pybus lost, Ged Cox & Barrie Hutson lost.

Spalding 5½ Luffenham Heath 2½: John Camm & Peter Bridge won 1-up, Lester Pybus & Ron Rolfe won 6&4, Albert Jacobs & Andy Reedman won 2&1, Neil Knighton & Roger Davey won 6&4, Ray Andrew & John Tilling won 2&1, Bernard Herbert & Phil Thorold halved, Alan Pritchard & Colin Clow lost 6&5, Peter Gooderson & Keith Holland lost.

TYDD ST GILES

Ladies section

Stableford competition: 1 Christine Burton 37 points, 2 Lin Walker 36, 3 Lorraine Gaille 34.

Club Championship: Net trophy – 1 Lin Walker 70+72=142, 2 ocb Christine Burton 84+68=152, 3 Petra Meir 71+81=152. Gross scratch trophy – 1 Lorraine Gaille 80+81=161, 2 Lin Walker 92+94=186, 3 Christine Burton 103+87=190.

Seniors Stableford Trophy

Division One: 1 Richard Ward 37 points, 2 Mick Vassall 36, 3 Steve Skoulding 35.

Division Two: 1 Ken Walker 41 points, 2 ocb Ken Sherry 40, 3 Ian Millet 40.

Division Three: 1 Phil Whitehead 39 points, 2nd ocb Ron Clines 36, 3 Salvatore DiBella 36.

Men’s September Stableford

Division One: 1 Wayne Alder 37 points, 2 ocb Gino Ciuffini 34, 3 Rod Drew 34.

Division Two: 1 Derek Hodgson 35 points, 2 ocb Neil John 33, 3 Steve Slim 33.

Division Three: 1 Ian Prudence 36 points, 2 ocb Stuart Albett 34, 3 ocb Ian Cooper 34.