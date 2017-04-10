GOLF: Record entry for Spring Open

Tydd St Giles’ first ‘major’ of 2017 took place with a record 144 competitors for the Spring Open in an individual Stableford competition.

There was a stiff breeze to test the golfers. This, along with the course playing longer and tougher than players have been used to, meant that scores were lower than perhaps expected.

The overall winner was Phillip Wilkinson with 38 points ahead of Malcolm Stead (36), Wayne Alder (35), Mark Whittaker (35) and Steven Nichols from Middleton (35).

Spalding Seniors April Stableford

Division One: 1 Andy Ladbrook 42 points, 2 David Tasker 41, 3 Geoffrey Skinner 39, 4 Peter Gooderson 39.

Division Two: 1 Stephen Monaghan 46 points (overall winner), 2 Vincent Ward 40, 3 John Moses 39, 4 David Harvey 38.