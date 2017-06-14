GOLF: New era for Spalding

Spalding have announced the appointment of Adam Keogh as the club professional.

He takes over from Chris Huggins who will be moving to Somerset to take up the position of club manager at Yeovil.

Huggins has been at Spalding for 16 years and was heavily involved with the club’s development over the past five years.

He said: “I am very proud of what has been achieved at Spalding over the past few years.

“The club has a great course and a business plan which will ensure its future.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Adam every success in the future as he takes on the role of club professional.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Almost 100 golfers took part in the annual Daniel Markillie Memorial Day competition at Gedney Hill which raised more than �3,000 for charity. Daniels mum Kim, pictured with sons Alex and Stefan, won the ladies competition.

“Adam is a great asset to the club and has proved himself as a player and a coach and over the past four years and developed his skills in the retail business. The club is in good hands.”

Keogh added: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to become the head professional of such a prestigious golf club and I look to continue the great foundations laid by Chris Huggins and formerly John Spencer.

“The members of the golf club have been welcoming from my first day in February 2013 and I look forward to continuing that relationship in the future.

“I would like to wish Chris and his family all the very best for the future and their new beginning.”

Meanwhile, Spalding’s Simon Richardson retained the Lincolnshire Amateur Championship – winning the title for the fourth time in five years.

He finished five shots clear of Woodhall Spa’s Daniel McEvoy at Lincoln.

Richardson had rounds of 71 and 67 on Sunday. He was joint-third after the first round and then shared the lowest gross score with McEvoy with a four-under-par score.

SPALDING

Men’s team lost 3½-1½ at Sutton Bridge: Mike Crampton & John Camm halved, Geoff Moyses & Geoff Skinner lost 5&4, Vic Davis & Maurice Crunkhorn won 5&4, Tony Bray & Dave Ellis lost 1 down, Neil Wilkinson & Roy Blake lost 5&3, David Halfteck & Peter Dewer lost 6&4.

Third team won 5-1 at home to Sandilands: Ian Ford & Greg Wright won 4&2, Stu Parker & Rick Denton won 3&2, Jake Lilley & Ben Lilley won 5&3, Chris Wenham & Dougie Alexander won 2 up, Andy Green & Lee Phillips won 3&1.

Tester salver qualifier (after two rounds): 1 Keith Hearne 149, 2 Charles Lacey 152, 3 Richard McCrea 153, 4 Daniel Hines 154, 5 Wayne Wallace 155.

Seniors team lost 4½-3½ at home to Sleaford: Michael Gould & Andy Ladbrook won 2&1, Peter Bridge & Monty Brittain lost 2&1, Neil Wilkinson & Alan Pritchard won by 1 hole, Stephen Edward Leggett & Ray Andrew won by 2 holes, Jim Dobson & Lester Pybus won by 1 hole, Rod Hunt & Richard Edwards lost by 2 holes, David Halfteck & Ron Rolfe halved, Bernard Herbert & Tony Holbrook lost 2&1.

Seniors team won 4½-3½ at Woodhall Spa: Richard Edwards & Michael Gould halved, Neil Wilkinson & Peter Bridge lost by one hole, Monty Brittain & Jim Dobson won 3&2, Dennis Farnsworth & Lester Pybus lost 4&3, Rod Hunt & Mike Browning lost by one hole, John Beba & David Halfteck won 4&3, Paddy Goslyn & Alan Pritchard won 4&2, Roger Davey & Stephen Edward Leggett won 5&3.

GEDNEY HILL

Open am-am: 1 Chris Bennett, Eddie Grange, Steve Steels & Pete Vinter 93 points, 2 Lynn Exley, Robin Exley, Andy Brereton & Chris Gilbert 91.

Seniors section

Gedney Hill v Sudbrook Moor: Keith Cooper & Peter Orbine halved, Wally Lawes & Bill Sharpe lost 2&1, Rob Newns & Greg Walsh lost 6&5, Steve Sayer & Bob Townsend won 3&2, Mick Page & Carol Plume won 1 up, Merv Davies & Neil Sargeant halved.

June Medal: Category one – 1 Merv Davies 67 nett, 2 Mick Page 69. Category two – 1 Peter Orbine 69, 2 Stuart Biggar 72. Category three – 1 Paul Wood 70, 2 Don Hinshelwood 73.

Ladies section

June Medal: 1 Lynn Exley 75 nett, 2 Christine Lord 78, 3 Ann Chick 80.