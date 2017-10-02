GOLF: Management team retain Ryder Cup at Tydd St Giles

The management team retained the Ryder Cup at Tydd St Giles.

It wasn’t looking good after the first session against the captain’s team.

Despite big wins for Andy Betts & James Horscroft and Dan Newell & Ian Edrupt (both 4&3), they trailed 5-3 in the pairs foursomes matchplay format.

John Nobbs & Luke Stanford (1up), Lenk Gostic & Jimmy Woods (2up) and Keith Jakings & Tim Buckenham (1up) all won for the captain’s team – giving them a slight edge going into the afternoon singles.

The management team upped their game, winning the session 11-6.

There were some big wins for Lee Smith (5&4), Andy Betts (4&3), Tim Hines (4&3) and Paul Brown (7&5) on the management team and Jimmy Woods (5&3), Tim Buckenham (5&4) and Luke Stanford (7&5) for the captain’s team.

Most of the tighter games went in the management’s favour and led to them retaining the trophy 14-11.

Edrupt, Stanford, Woods, Betts, Jakings and Buckenham won both of their games during the day.

All games were played in a very competitive, yet friendly, manner and it was a great advert for getting involved in the club’s competitions.