GOLF: Keogh misses out in PGA play-offs

Have your say

Adam Keogh felt frustrated over a mixed performance on his debut at the PGA play-offs.

The 29-year-old professional at Spalding finished 10th overall after the joint lowest score of the third day.

Rounds of 70, 76 and 66 at Walton Heath this week saw Keogh miss out on a place at the BMW PGA Championships and British Masters.

He said: “It was a mixed bag.

“On the first day, I played well and the score wasn’t as good as it could have been.

“The second day was the worst round I’ve played in the last 18 months.

Over the last two years, I’ve progressed well so 2018 is going to be a big season for me. Hopefully I can build on what I’ve done and keep going. Adam Keogh

“Unfortunately, it happened in the biggest tournament but that’s sport.

“I didn’t play much different on the third day compared to the first, apart from holing a couple more putts.

“It was frustrating overall as I was disappointed not to finish in the top four.

“Shooting that score on the second day ended any chance but I was pleased in the way I fought back.

“The competition was a good standard over three days in phenomenal conditions over a stunning course.

“Now I’ll go back to the day job at Spalding and put the clubs away for most of this winter.

“Over the last two years, I’ve progressed well so 2018 is going to be a big season for me.

“Hopefully I can build on what I’ve done and keep going.”

Keogh ended Matt Cort’s four-year reign as the player to beat in the Midlands by topping the region’s Order of Merit in his first full year as a PGA head professional.

In the play-offs Keogh came up against a number of high profile PGA professionals – including eight players who have represented GB & Ireland in the PGA Cup.

Keogh, who took up golf when he was 12 – two years after major back surgery, was twice named assistant of the year for the Midlands region before taking over as head professional at Spalding from Chris Huggins who moved to Yeovil earlier this year.