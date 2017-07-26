GOLF: Hole in one on captain’s day

Have your say

Peter Gooderson hit a hole in one on the captain’s day at Spalding.

Off the white tees on the 16th hole, the distance was 185 yards and he chose his driver in heavy rain.

His playing partners John Crampton and Stewart Sharpe did not see the ball finish but they found it was in the hole.

This was Gooderson’s second hole in one. His first was on the sixth at Spalding about 20 years ago when he hit a two iron off the white tees.

Captain’s day was a great success with more than 160 players taking part.

The overall winner with 40 points was Tony Bray ahead of Wayne Wallace and Chris Ward third, both on 39 points.

Nearest the pin on the ninth was won by Andy Coaten and at the 16th by Gooderson.

Maria Williamson, Barbara Newcombe and Linda Prue all won tokens in the ladies competition. The captain’s guest prize went to Andy Grimwood.