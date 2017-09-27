GOLF: Fourth place in national final

Simon Richardson, Hugo Kedzlie and Andrew Grimwood of Spalding did the club proud by finishing fourth overall out of 32 clubs from across the country in the Champions Club.

This event is open to the men’s champion of each county union and the three-man teams play 36 holes of scratch stroke play over two days.

The winning club is the one with the lowest combined score of all three players over 36 holes.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 teams entered Spalding’s pro-am and the top six were awarded with prizes.

Julie Gooderson, Spencer Gooderson, professional Adam Keogh and Maria Williamson finished with a convincing win.

The Club Trophy featured 126 members with top spot going to David Perrott (65 points) ahead of Gooderson (68), Harry Hunt (68), Daniel Mayfield (69) and David Englis (69).