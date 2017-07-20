GOLF: Charles and Richard chasing their dreams

A pair of amateur golfers from Spalding are one step closer to playing with a star of the European Tour after qualifying for the national final of Bridgestone’s Chase Your Dream Trophy, run in partnership with England Golf.

Charles Lacey and Richard McCrae triumphed at the regional qualifier at their home club with net scores of 69 and 71 shots respectively and now go forward to the final in England Golf Week at Woodhall Spa next month.

The winner there will be England’s Golf’s male handicap golfer of the year and the top nine players in the field will play in the pro-am of the Bridgestone Challenge, the English leg of the Challenge Tour, at Luton Hoo on September 6. They will be joined by the top nine players from the companion men’s championship, making up a total of six teams in the pro-am.

The most successful of these teams will go on to the pro-am of the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports, at Close House in Northumberland later in the same month, playing with a star of the European Tour.

The Bridgestone Chase your Dream Trophy is an annual event open to members of England Golf’s 1,900 affiliated clubs and features separate competitions for men and women.

Lacey, playing off a handicap of one, said: “I’ve been playing really well recently and playing on my home course gave me an upper hand.

Richard McCrae

“I’m taking the course one step at a time but I’m looking forward to Woodhall Spa. I never expected to get this far.”

McCrae added: “It was great to think that both of us have done really well. I know Spalding like the back of my hand and it really helped.

“I’ve never played Woodhall Spa before and it’s a big opportunity. It would be great to play at the British Masters – Bridgestone really have given us a chance in a lifetime.”

Last season, England Golf and Bridgestone worked together to run a similar event called the Driveguard Trophy for club golfers. It made a dream come true for South West players Zack Rosen, Carl Broomfield and Peter Carr.

The trio eventually found themselves as guests of Bridgestone at the British Masters supported by Sky Sports, playing alongside 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell.

Bridgestone’s consumer sales and marketing director Farrell Dolan said: “We congratulate Charles and Richard for getting so far in the competition and wish him all the very best for the next round.”

“Stories like this are what brings the Chase Your Dream Trophy to life and we will be wishing his all the best up at Woodhall Spa.”

“We have never engaged with quite so many golfers before and are thrilled with the success of the competition so far. We are able to communicate our brand messages to a captive audience, whilst also offering them an experience that they will never forget.”

