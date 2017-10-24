GOLF: Camm can look ahead to his year as captain

Have your say

New Spalding captain John Camm’s drive-in was held on Saturday.

A total of 121 members played an 18-hole Stableford competition in the morning, won by Andy Rafferty with 40 points.

The captain’s drive-in off the first tee was also well attended at 4pm. Camm was supported by his family.

The golf was followed by a dinner/dance in the evening with entertainment by the group Avalon.

The day raised £63 at the half way hut for the captain’s charity which this year is Sue Ryder.

Camm thanks everyone for their support over the whole day which made it special and he is looking forward to his year as captain.