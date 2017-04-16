GOLF: Ally’s success in Argentina

Former Spalding member Ally Tidcombe has secured his PGA Tour Card for the LatinoAmerica Tour.

Having lived in Cowbit and Gosberton for a number of years, he emigrated to Nova Scotia, Canada, in 2007 with parents Wayne and Helen plus older brother Matthew.

Ally Tidcombe collecting an award at Spalding Golf Club

Supported by coach Chris Huggins, Ally competed at the LatinoAmerica Q School in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and finished fourth (10 under par).

This secured his PGA Tour Card for the LatinoAmerica Tour where he has competed in events held in Colombia, Argentina, Guatemala and Honduras.

He has made one cut, missed two and had one event abandoned while in third place.