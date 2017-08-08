GOLF: Alexander the great

Spalding’s annual Rabbits Open Day was played in warm conditions as around 100 golfers from far and wide fought it out for the dazzling array of prizes on offer.

The morning competition was won by Brendan D’abreo with 38 Stableford points, closely followed by Steve Hall with Colin Croft third – beating Frank Martino and Tony Monteiro on countback.

Adam Keogh with overall winner Dougie Alexander

The afternoon 13-hole Stableford went to popular club golfer Gary Maxwell with a superb 33 points, just pipping Harry Bettinson on 32. Kevin Sayer finished third on 28 ahead of Mark Crozier (28) with Alan Marsh (26) filling the final prize place.

Overall winner of the 31-hole competition was Dougie Alexander who scored an impressive 69 points to leave the remainder of the field behind. He wins weekend tickets to the BMW PGA 2018 Championships for two people.

AUGUST MEDAL

Division One: 1 Christopher Ward 67, 2 David Colwell 68, 3 Wayne Wallace 70, 4 Thomas Hull 70, 5 Jeremy Philo 71.

Morning winner Brendan D'abreo

Division Two: 1 Ian Stockdale 63, 2 Rick Denton 66, 3 Steven Hall 68, 4 Philip Neil Smith 69, 5 Chris Brooks 70.

SENIORS WON 5½-2½ AT HOME TO LINCOLN

Mike Gould & Rod Filby lost 2&1, Monty Brittain & Andy Ladbook lost 3&2, Roger Davey & Peter Gooderson halved, David Brotherton & Dennis Farnsworth won by two holes, Jim Dobson & Lester Pybus won 2&1, Tony Holbrook & Jeff Skinnerwon 3&2, Albert Jacobs & David Tasker won by one hole, Shaun Gibson & Peter Dewar won 3&2.