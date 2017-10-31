EQUESTRIANISM: Spalding High School team at national finals

Have your say

Six riders from Spalding High School travelled to Addington Manor to compete in the National Schools Equestrian Association’s Championships.

The Addo Food Group sponsored team qualified earlier in the year at Codham Park, Keysoe and Arena UK – proving to other teams that they had earned their place at the national finals.

Molly Johnson on Casino, Tabitha Leicester on King, Helen Peach on Dooneens Impulse and Olivia Storer on Payne Relief rode confident rounds in the 90/95cm show jumping competition.

With Tabitha going clear but everyone else rolling an odd pole, it wasn’t enough to keep them in the top eight.

In the 90/95cm JwS, Lucy Daly on Ralphie G secured fourth place individually.

However, the best round was yet to come for Lucy who also qualified to compete in the 110cm JwS individually.

She put in a faultless performance to secure the only double clear in the horse section to win.

Tabitha, riding Brendon, held her own in the dressage preliminary competition – just out of the placings in her first championships with the school.

Being the first team in the 100/105cm JwS, the girls knew they had to pull everything out of the bag to secure a placing.

Lucy, Molly, Helen and Amy Whittington rode with determination to finish a very credible seventh nationally in a very competitive class.

This was Molly’s last championships with the school and she wishes everyone luck with future qualifiers championships.