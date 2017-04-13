EQUESTRIAN: Spalding High School team off to national championships

Eight members of Spalding High School’s equestrian team travelled three hours to Codham Park, Essex, for the national qualifying ‘Jump with Style’ competition.

The 80cm team of Tabitha Leicester, Olivia Storer and Meghan Waring managed to complete a testing course to finish sixth.

Molly Johnson and Casino

There were two teams in the 90cm competition.

Spalding Blues – Paul Defty, Tabitha Leicester, Meghan Waring and Amy Whittington – didn’t get placed due to a few mishaps.

Spalding Reds – Lucy Daly, Molly Johnson, Helen Peach and Olivia Storer – finished in second place and earned qualification for the National Championships in October.

Daly was first individually after a faultless performance.

Prize giving: From left, Olivia Storer, Helen Peach, Molly Johnson and Lucy Daly.

The 1m team also qualified by finishing in second place with Johnson also runner-up individually, being one of only three clear rounds in the class.

Defty competed as an individual in the 1m and rode a confident round.

Daly also won the 1.10m individually to earn her qualification place in this class.