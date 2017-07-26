EQUESTRIAN: ‘Opportunity of a lifetime’ for Savage

Have your say

Pinchbeck rider Ann Savage will represent Great Britain at the World Championships for Icelandic Horses in Holland next month.

Six adults and two youth riders were selected following the British Championships.

The Icelandic is the original horse of the Vikings, taken to Iceland more than 1,000 years ago and pure bred ever since.

Unlike the equestrian disciplines such as dressage, show jumping and eventing, the GB team for Icelandic Horses do not have available funds to cover the expenses for an opportunity of a lifetime for all riders and their horses.

The Icelandic Horse Society of Great Britain are fundraising at crowdfunder.co.uk/gb-team-at-the-world-championships-2017