EQUESTRIAN: Ann helps ‘the little team that keeps on growing’

Pinchbeck rider Ann Savage helped Great Britain’s team to make history at the World Championships for Icelandic Horses.

She was one of six senior members of Team GB along with two youngsters for the event in Oirschot, Holland.

They won gold, bronze and five rosettes for Britain’s most successful championships with personal bests and ground-breaking performances.

As the speaker welcomed the British team in the closing ceremony, they were called ‘the little team that keeps on growing’.

Team manager Kirsty Carson admitted: “We were delighted to get so many good performances from our strong team of eight riders and horses.

“As a team, we strive to be among the best and we are now among the best in the world – just wonderful.”