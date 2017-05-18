Dragons roar their way to festival win

The U12 end of season festival took place at Lindum to celebrate the season and to play for the festival salver in both League One and Two.

This season there have been more teams than ever enter the Lincolnshire Friendly Leagues, with Long Sutton, Spalding and Bourne/Deeping all putting in three teams during the year.

Both leagues were incredibly close, with League One winners Bourne/Deeping Dragons finishing just one point ahead of joint second place clubs Long Sutton A and Spalding Lions.

League Two was just as tightly fought, with Spalding Tigers finishing top of the pile above Long Sutton B.

The leagues provided some strong competition, enjoyed by all involved.

The festival had its own silverware to compete for and, once again, Bourne/Deeping Dragons came out on top after playing the strongest hockey all year.

The second league had a final between Long Sutton B and Spalding Tigers, with the Tigers running out winners .