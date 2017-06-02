DARTS: Pinchbeck League finals night

A packed Services Club venue saw a very high standard of darts.
H&H Cup final
Riverside A 4 Snooker Club 3
A close match at 3-3 after six games. Riverside’s Del Croft hit a 180 in the final leg to beat Snooker Club’s Kev Hawes.
Singles Semi-Finals
Gary Mace w/o Chris Fidler
Dave Piccaver 2 Martin Palmer 1
2 x 180s from Palmer were not enough to stop Piccaver pip him at the double in the last leg.
Pairs Semi-Finals
Jason Hammond & Duggie McInerney 2
Vladas Fomkinas & Dave Bourne 0
Mark Horspool & Duncan Hunt 2
Ady Smith & Colin Beckett 1
Captains Cup
Dan Hardy 2 Tony Clark 1
Hardy got the double first in the final leg.
Ladies Cup
Stacey Banister 1 Sarah Fletcher 2
High scoring from Banister but she could not match the finishing of Fletcher in the final leg.
Knockout Cup Final
Swan 5 Drayman’s Arms A 2
Close games throughout and a 180 from Swan’s Jason Hammond.
Fours Final
Swan 3 New Saracen’s Head C 2
Swan took another trophy including a 180 from Dave Piccaver.
Mixed Pairs Final
Stacey Banister & Rick Harker 0
Tina Gent & Karl Rolfe 2
An all-Lincoln Arms affair saw the C team pairing of Gent and Rolfe beating the B team’s Banister and Harker.
League Pairs Final
Jason Hammond & Duggie McInerney 3
Mark Horspool & Duncan Hunt 1
Swan’s pairing added yet another cup to their tally, beating the New Saracen’s Head pair including a 137 checkout for Hammond.
Singles Final
Gary Mace 3 Dave Piccaver 1
The match of the night saw the two players hit 14 ton-plus scores between them, but Riverside B’s Mace just had the edge with his finishing to take the prestigious title of singles champion.