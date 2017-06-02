Search

DARTS: Pinchbeck League finals night

Ladies Finalists: Sarah Fletcher & Stacey Banister

A packed Services Club venue saw a very high standard of darts.

H&H Cup final

Knockout Cup winners & League runners-up: Swan Moulton

Riverside A 4 Snooker Club 3

A close match at 3-3 after six games. Riverside’s Del Croft hit a 180 in the final leg to beat Snooker Club’s Kev Hawes.

Singles Semi-Finals

Gary Mace w/o Chris Fidler

H&H Trophy winners: Riverside A

Dave Piccaver 2 Martin Palmer 1

2 x 180s from Palmer were not enough to stop Piccaver pip him at the double in the last leg.

Pairs Semi-Finals

Jason Hammond & Duggie McInerney 2

Mixed Pairs

Vladas Fomkinas & Dave Bourne 0

Mark Horspool & Duncan Hunt 2

Ady Smith & Colin Beckett 1

Captains Cup

Singles Semi-finalists

Dan Hardy 2 Tony Clark 1

Hardy got the double first in the final leg.

Ladies Cup

Stacey Banister 1 Sarah Fletcher 2

High scoring from Banister but she could not match the finishing of Fletcher in the final leg.

Knockout Cup Final

Knockout Cup runners-up: Drayman's Arms A

Swan 5 Drayman’s Arms A 2

Close games throughout and a 180 from Swan’s Jason Hammond.

Fours Final

Swan 3 New Saracen’s Head C 2

Swan took another trophy including a 180 from Dave Piccaver.

Mixed Pairs Final

Stacey Banister & Rick Harker 0

Tina Gent & Karl Rolfe 2

An all-Lincoln Arms affair saw the C team pairing of Gent and Rolfe beating the B team’s Banister and Harker.

League Pairs Final

Jason Hammond & Duggie McInerney 3

Mark Horspool & Duncan Hunt 1

Swan’s pairing added yet another cup to their tally, beating the New Saracen’s Head pair including a 137 checkout for Hammond.

Singles Final

Gary Mace 3 Dave Piccaver 1

The match of the night saw the two players hit 14 ton-plus scores between them, but Riverside B’s Mace just had the edge with his finishing to take the prestigious title of singles champion.

Pairs Finalists

League winners: New Saracen's Head C

