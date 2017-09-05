CYCLING: Velo-One team-mates make big impact to earn rewards

Velo-One Cycling will finish the road and time trial season on a high.

Joshua Wallis, Roland Kiraly and Matt Elworthy have been road racing across the UK through the year, gaining British Cycling points with hard-earned results.

Wallis has moved to a British Cycling category 2 rider with Kiraly and Elworthy, in their first year, moving to category 3.

Paul Hutchinson and Neil Palmer have been part of the Velo99 Road Race Series for veterans (+40) in Lincolnshire.

On the time trial scene, the team made a big impact at the Lincolnshire Road Riding Association Championships.

Velo-One riders have competed individually and as a team at the LRRA 25-mile and 30-mile TT championships.

Neil Palmer

At the LRRA 25-mile TT, Palmer and Wallis finished second and third in the individual standings with Velo-One taking the team award with combined rides from Palmer, Wallis and Antony Gough.

Paul Hutchinson, Martin White, Elworthy, Kiraly, Nicholas Chapman and Sam Marshall also competed.

The last LRRA event of the year was the 30-mile TT held on Sunday but Palmer narrowly missed the top step by 12 seconds in the individual results.

Palmer, Gough and newly-signed rider Graham Wright took the team award.

Velo-One will be part of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-cross League starting this month and running until January.

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1