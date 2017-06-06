CYCLING: Velo-One riders are off to world championships

All three riders from Velo-One finished in the top 25 per cent of their age classification in The Tour of Cambridgeshire to qualify for the UCI Grand Fondo World Championships being held in Albi, France, in August.

Starting and finishing at the Peterborough Arena on Saturday, Neil Palmer and Antony Gough took part in the individual time trial (Chrono) – a sporting circuit of 16½ miles on fully closed roads.

From 850 participants, Palmer finished fifth in his 45-49 years age category with a time of 37mins 22secs, just four seconds off the podium.

Gough posted a time of 38:05 to finish 16th in his 40-44 years age category, improving on his time last year by over two minutes.

Sunday was the Gran Fondo with 8,000 riders taking on 2000ft of climbing over a 80-mile closed road course.

Nigel Clare finished in a time of 3hrs 23mins in the 50-54 years age category.

Antony Gough

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1