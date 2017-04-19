CYCLING: Three personal bests in Spalding’s first 10-mile event

An evening of mixed fortunes is the best way to describe the first 10-mile time trial of Spalding Cycling Club’s 2017 league.

In contrast to the rainy start of 2016, the weather was dry, bright and sunny, with a strong, cold head wind down the Delph.

Tom Wright

This was reflected in slower times posted than in 2016 for some of the 18 club members and five guests.

But despite the headwind, three personal best times were reported.

Second claim member Matt Ellis took just 23:26 to cover the distance as fastest Spalding rider – two seconds faster than Ben Moore in 2016 and only 20 seconds down on Neil Palmer of Velo-One who posted the quickest time of the night with 22:54.

Chris Bettinson posted 27:10 and Tom Wright’s ride of 28:26 smashed his 2016 result of 31:42.

Tim Wing

In the club overall standings, 2016 10-mile TT league champion Andy Bowser took second place – 12 seconds down on Ellis – and third was Andrew Gurney (25:52) just seven seconds ahead of Mark Hills who couldn’t quite equal his 25:47 time from 2016.

For Nigel Howard, Tim Wing and Matt Crick in their first 10-mile TTs as new club members, the results show solid performances.

Howard got inside 30 minutes on 29:59 ahead of Wing (31:24) while Crick crossed the line on 34:25 – an improvement of 54 seconds on the time he set as an unattached rider in 2016.

Not so lucky were Will Gurney and Harry Bellars riding for Watford Velo Sport as both were non-finishers, despite looking strong on the first lap.

Matt Crick

Sophie Wright’s 34:06 finish time put her at the top of the list of the club ladies again and 13th overall, while Nicole Flatters recorded 36:34 to finish 16th.

Guest ladies Rebecca Hare – riding as a private member and using fixed gear – and Tilly Gurney of Bowlphish Racing posted 28:05 and 30:03 respectively.

Other times: Richard Flatters 28:10, Barry Drew 29:17, Gerry Charlwood 29:32, Simon Hare 29:51, Brian Johnson 34:37, Ed Gurney 41:23, Ian Fensom 25:29 (Fenland Road Club, second fastest guest).