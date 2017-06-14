CYCLING: Sprint finish for Josh

Velo-One rider Josh Wallis enjoyed a busy and successful week on the road, working towards his season goal of obtaining the British Cycling category two race licence.

He took the win with a final lap sprint at the NCRA Rockingham Speedway Handicap Race Series.

Wallis also travelled to the Doncaster Cycle Festival to compete in the British Cycling category three race.

He attacked the race from the start, breaking away from the group and managing to stay away solo until being caught by the chasing group in the last five laps.

A last lap sprint finish saw Wallis finish in sixth place.

Meanwhile, Antony Gough continued his fine testing form with fourth place at the Sleaford Wheelers 15 Mile Open TT.

He posted a time of 32 mins 41 secs, missing the podium by four seconds.

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1