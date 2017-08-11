CYCLING: Spalding riders put on a show

Have your say

Celebrating 150 years, Heckington Show once again played host to cycling with a packed programme of Go Ride racing plus three national championship events.

Local talent featured in all the events with teams from Spalding Cycling Club, Boston Wheelers, Bourne Wheelers, Sleaford and Witham Wheelers in the Go Ride event.

The Spalding/Boston team.

Tilly Gurney of BowlPhish Racing, Sian Botteley of Cycle Team On Form and Sleaford Wheelers’ George Thompson rode in the seniors events.

A lack of eligible riders meant that Spalding looked unlikely to put up a team for the Go Ride competition.

But Boston Wheelers, who had a similar issue, allowed Bradley Worth and Connor Wilkinson to join up with Jack and Velvet Bowser, Ed Gurney and Tom Wright.

Entered as a composite team, Spalding/Boston, with coaching from Shane Norton and Tilly Gurney, they gelled quickly and finished fourth overall by a narrow margin of 20 points from Bourne Wheelers B team.

In the girls CDE category sprint, Velvet Bowser took a fine second place while in his boys category D sprint Jack Bowser stormed across the line to win.

A string of third places for Tom Wright in the boys A, Connor Wilkinson boys C, Bradley Worth in the second of the boys B heats followed.

Fourth place in the boys B heat one for Ed Gurney was a fine result with his event being dominated by Bourne Wheelers and Sleaford team members.

The team sprint event, in which all team members take a turn at the front to set the pace, is always a crowd pleaser and fast.

Velvet Bowser was second in the girls CDE Category Sprint

Led off by Wilkinson and with Worth as last man, Spalding’s team did not disappoint – setting a time that put them in third overall at the end of their ride.

It was only the last team to ride, Bourne Wheelers B, who pushed them off that spot.

In the boys C&D scratch endurance race Jack Bowser and Wilkinson rode strongly.

Bowser made a huge attack to take an early lead but faded in the last lap, finishing fourth with Wilkinson fifth.

Jack Bowser winning the Cat D boys Sprint

The boys A&B scratch race gave Wright another third place while Worth crossed the line in seventh and Ed Gurney in 17th.

An impressive day of racing for Tilly Gurney ended with second place in the 500m handicap behind Botteley and third in the ladies mile with Botteley once again on the top step of the podium.

The main focus of the day for Gurney, though, was the 800m national championship.

Bronze medallist in 2016 when Jo Smith was crowned champion and on her home track, hopes were high.

From the gun fast, attacking racing over the two laps culminated in Smith just getting ahead of Botteley and Gurney to take the crown again.

Gurney said: “This is one of my home shows so I build up to this every year.

Tom Wright sets the pace for Bradley Worth in the Team Sprint

“In a race like the 800m, you can’t use team tactics because it’s so short so the only team tactics were when my team-mate Sherilyn Powell shouted ‘Go Tilly!’

“At Heckington, everybody is so friendly and this year, I raced with Sian who I’ve known for years.”

Off the bike, Spalding were also active with Suzy Bowser, who finished the 10-mile run in 1hr 38 minutes.