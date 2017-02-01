CYCLING: Spalding making plans for 90th anniversary

This year marks Spalding Cycling Club’s 90th anniversary.

The milestone comes in May and to celebrate this fantastic achievement, the club kit has been redesigned.

The Spalding team at Heckington Show

An official launch day will be held next month with club members.

The club is also working on plans for events throughout the year to tie in with the 90-year theme.

These include a social event with an invitation to ex-members as well as other supporters.

A group ride is proposed for club members with distances of 90km and 90 miles.

Friday is the club’s awards night for the 2016 season at the Royal Mail Cart.

The calendar is not fully complete as the dates of this year’s grass track and cyclo cross events are not yet confirmed.

Heckington Show and Mildenhall Festival will also feature heavily.

Some of the clubs and individuals in the area are also in the process of setting up a grass track series with each club hosting a race day at their own venue.

2017 calendar

April 4 (6.45pm): 5 Mile Championship – Pode Hole

April 9 (9am): Spalding Hilly Open 18 Mile – Edenham

April 11 (6.45pm): 10 Mile League (1) – Pode Hole

April 18 (7pm): 10 Mile League (2) – Pode Hole

April 25 (7pm): Friendly 2 Up 10 Mile – Pode Hole

May 2 (7pm): 10 Mile League (3) – Pode Hole

May 9 (7pm): 10 Mile Drop Bar Challenge – Pode Hole

May 11 (7pm) – Hereward League Peterborough 10 mile – Helpston

May 16 (7pm): 10 Mile League (4) – Pode Hole

May 24 (7pm): Hereward League Bourne 11½ Mile – Aunby

May 30 (7pm): 10 Mile League (5) – Pode Hole

June 6 (7pm): 10 Mile League (6) – Pode Hole

June 14 (7pm): Hereward Fenland Clarion 10 Mile –Helpston

June 18 (9am): Open 25 mile – Donington

June 20 (7pm): Inter-club 25 (17 Mile League 1) – Sleaford

June 27 (7pm): 17 Mile League (2) – Pode Hole

July 5 (7pm): Hereward 17 Mile Spalding (3) – Pode Hole

July 11 (7pm): 17 Mile League (4) – Pode Hole

July 18 (7pm): 10 Mile League (7) – Pode Hole

July 25 (7pm): 2 Up 10 Mile Championship – Pode Hole

August 1 (7pm): 10 Mile League (8) – Pode Hole

August 8 (7pm): 10 Mile League (9) – Pode Hole

August 15 (7pm): Fisherman’s Arms Handicap 10 mile (10) – Pode Hole

August 22 (7pm): 10 mile club championship (11) – Pode Hole

September 10 (10am): Hill Climb – Hanthorpe