CYCLING: Spalding making plans for 90th anniversary

This year marks Spalding Cycling Club’s 90th anniversary.
The milestone comes in May and to celebrate this fantastic achievement, the club kit has been redesigned.
An official launch day will be held next month with club members.
The club is also working on plans for events throughout the year to tie in with the 90-year theme.
These include a social event with an invitation to ex-members as well as other supporters.
A group ride is proposed for club members with distances of 90km and 90 miles.
Friday is the club’s awards night for the 2016 season at the Royal Mail Cart.
The calendar is not fully complete as the dates of this year’s grass track and cyclo cross events are not yet confirmed.
Heckington Show and Mildenhall Festival will also feature heavily.
Some of the clubs and individuals in the area are also in the process of setting up a grass track series with each club hosting a race day at their own venue.
2017 calendar
April 4 (6.45pm): 5 Mile Championship – Pode Hole
April 9 (9am): Spalding Hilly Open 18 Mile – Edenham
April 11 (6.45pm): 10 Mile League (1) – Pode Hole
April 18 (7pm): 10 Mile League (2) – Pode Hole
April 25 (7pm): Friendly 2 Up 10 Mile – Pode Hole
May 2 (7pm): 10 Mile League (3) – Pode Hole
May 9 (7pm): 10 Mile Drop Bar Challenge – Pode Hole
May 11 (7pm) – Hereward League Peterborough 10 mile – Helpston
May 16 (7pm): 10 Mile League (4) – Pode Hole
May 24 (7pm): Hereward League Bourne 11½ Mile – Aunby
May 30 (7pm): 10 Mile League (5) – Pode Hole
June 6 (7pm): 10 Mile League (6) – Pode Hole
June 14 (7pm): Hereward Fenland Clarion 10 Mile –Helpston
June 18 (9am): Open 25 mile – Donington
June 20 (7pm): Inter-club 25 (17 Mile League 1) – Sleaford
June 27 (7pm): 17 Mile League (2) – Pode Hole
July 5 (7pm): Hereward 17 Mile Spalding (3) – Pode Hole
July 11 (7pm): 17 Mile League (4) – Pode Hole
July 18 (7pm): 10 Mile League (7) – Pode Hole
July 25 (7pm): 2 Up 10 Mile Championship – Pode Hole
August 1 (7pm): 10 Mile League (8) – Pode Hole
August 8 (7pm): 10 Mile League (9) – Pode Hole
August 15 (7pm): Fisherman’s Arms Handicap 10 mile (10) – Pode Hole
August 22 (7pm): 10 mile club championship (11) – Pode Hole
September 10 (10am): Hill Climb – Hanthorpe