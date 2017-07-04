CYCLING: Rising star Matt beats defending champion

Spalding’s 17-mile Time Trial League events continue with a very similar feel to those of 2016 with rounds two and three both being affected by weather and competitor numbers.

Round two of the 2017 series, held in very warm and sunny conditions, attracted 15 starters – nine members and six guests – a stark contrast to 2016 when heavy rain meant only four competitors took the start.

Matt Ellis continuing his top place rides

With some of the riders still recovering from the Open 25 and the heat possibly affecting others, the quality of racing was exceptional.

Although Velo-One’s Neil Palmer’s 36:34 was outright fastest on the night, a real battle was being fought just behind with rising star Matt Ellis just getting ahead of 2016 17-mile league champion Ben Moore.

They posted 38:01 and 38:09 respectively with Moore one second ahead of Velo-One’s Josh Wallis.

Third in the club standings went to Andy Bowser in 39:11, very close to his personal best of 2016.

Team Swifts Chris Ward is making a steady return to fitness after surgery.

In what is believed to have been his first ‘17’, Kieran Buffham put in a strong ride – stopping the clock in 40:42.

Ross McGivern, who finished second behind Bowser in this round in 2016, was slightly slower this time round – posting 41:24.

Frazer Wallis, also in a first time ride at this non-standard distance, recorded 41:46 while Chris Bettinson finished with 42:39.

Super Vets Barry Drew and Brian Johnson completed their rides in 47:11 and 54:33.

Super Vet Brian Johnson

Lee Thomas, of Team Bottrill, finished on 39:44, while regular guest riders Ian Fensom of Fenland Road Club posted 42:26 and Team Swift’s Chris Ward recorded 43:23 –showing he is well on the way to recovery.

After the heat of round two, the heavy rain for round three could not have been more of a contrast with only six competitors braving the start.

Velo-One riders Palmer and Earl Taylor posted times of 37:38 and 39:46.

McGivern was first club member home in 41:11 – a dead heat on time with Thomas.

Making up the club standings, Wallis had a more cautious ride by posting 46:02. Derek Chamberlain, in a rare appearance, was back in 47:02.

Preparation is under way for the grass track season with training at the Rugby Club on Fridays from 7pm to 9pm.

With a local series of events being held in the coming months, including National Championships at Heckington, the club are looking to boost participation and team numbers.