CYCLING: Podium place for Velvet

A change of venue and the prestige of hosting the opening round of the 2017-2018 Lincolnshire Cyclo Cross League meant that Spalding Cycling Club had a busy day.

Event organiser Shane Norton and his team put together a selection of testing courses on Crowland’s historic Snowden Field.

Simon Wright

With the Abbey as a backdrop and bright weather, the prospect of a good day’s racing attracted 186 competitors split across seven categories and many spectators.

Despite the need for more event staff to manage the event, several club members were also in the races with creditable performances.

Velvet Bowser was the only one on the podium after finishing second in the under-12 girls category.

Fourth places went to Tom Wright (under-16 boys), Jack Bowser (under-12 boys) and Jake Norton (junior race).

Nathan Hyden

Ben Moore, fresh from winning the Club Hill Climb Championship, made his mark with eighth in the seniors category.

Within the under-12s category, Spalding were well represented by a number of riders who have come up through Go Ride to ride their first cyclo cross event.

Nathan Hyden, who took part in the club’s grass track event, clearly found this race to his liking – finishing 18th overall.

Tristan Gerrans and Gharry Shersby worked well together in 28th and 29th and Jack Gerrans took 44th place. After her 36th place in 2016, Scarlett Ward finished 37th.

Jake Norton

Carrying his good form from grass track and time trials enabled Ed Gurney to post 14th overall in the under-16 boys category.

There were impressive results for Gary Hignett (35th in the senior race), Simon Wright and Chris Bettinson (39th and 42nd in the vets race).

Second claim member Matt Ellis of SPPH Raleigh repeated his 2016 win in the juniors category with an exciting battle for the front with JLT Condors’ Graham Briggs and Sleaford Wheelers’ George Thompson.

The club’s annual ‘Dash Down the Delph’ series of sprint time trials event took place at Pode Hole, organised by Barry Drew.

Ben Moore

Spalding welcomed several new people to this event – Go riders Nathan and Ciaran Hyden plus regular Saturday Club run members Ryan and Keith Seaton.

All rode the events very well, especially Ryan who finished in ninth place overall.

Keeping things in the family appears to be the theme in this event.

A look at 2016’s results showed no change in 2017 in the men’s category with Simon Wright, Andy Bowser and Andrew Gurney in that order.

The ladies event in 2016 was headed by Susie Bowser and this year it was Velvet Bowser ahead of Katie Wright and Mimi Gurney.

Wright and Gurney filled the podium places for the youths race with Tom Wright at the top, Will Gurney second and Ed Gurney third.