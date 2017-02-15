CYCLING: Plenty to celebrate in review of Spalding’s season

The 2016 season awards evening for Spalding Cycling Club was held at the Royal Mail Cart.

Organised by Chris Bettinson, 53 members and guests enjoyed a carvery meal, an impromptu cycling-themed quiz and raffle before the more serious part of the programme started.

Spalding Cycling Club members at the awards night

Club chairman Simon Wright took on the review of a very busy and successful season with outstanding performances in time trialling to national championship grass track, as well as Go Ride and the innovations introduced into the calendar in various events.

While the club were predominantly represented in time trialling – in their own evening and open events as well as Hereward League and LRRA competition with Sarah Bentley posting some outstanding performances – members raced on the road and in cyclo cross races at various levels, too.

Grass track was, as usual, well supported – especially from the younger members who competed at their high standard at Heckington Show and Mildenhall Festival where they raced in front of a large and knowledgeable number of spectators.

The pinnacle of that was achieved by second claim member Tilly Gurney’s bronze medal in the 800m National Championship.

Recognising the growth and wider appeal of cycling, Wright made mention of the increasing number of women members now active in the club and put forward hopes that the Go Ride section, ladies rides and Saturday Club runs would see an increase in regular numbers.

As usual this part of the review included a slide show.

Off the bike activities were highlighted with a vote of thanks for the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the committee, other club officials and helpers who ensured a full programme of events were run safely and successfully – despite less than ideal weather at times.

In closing his presentation Wright made special mention of the team that had under-taken the kit re-design and plans for celebrating the 90th birthday of the club.

Club secretary Gary Bentley started the first part of the awards presentation to Simon Wright (25 Mile TT champion), Frazer Wallis (Best Novice), Chris Bettinson (1st Handicap 25 Mile TT), Barry Drew (1st Handicap 30 Mile TT), Megan Kendall (Clubman of the Year – working behind the scenes, mentoring and organising events and British Cycling Youth Council work), Natasha Tooley (Female 10 Mile League Champion), Caitlin Taylor (Beryl Harding Trophy Best Go Rider).

Taking over for part two of the awards presentation, Wright handed over prizes to Tom Wright (Junior Male Best All Rounder), Sophie Wright (Junior Female Best All Rounder), Mark Hill with Ross McGivern (Two Up Team 25 Mile TT Champions), Mimi Gurney (Tim Bryett Track Performance Award), Andy Bowser (10 Mile League Champion), Ross McGivern (30 Mile TT champion), Sarah Bentley (James Avery Trophy for the Outstanding Performance of the Year as Club Senior, Veteran and Ladies Best All Rounder), Ben Moore (Cyclo Cross).

As each award was announced, a photograph of the recipient was put up on the screen and a full list of their successes was read out.

The closing speech from Bentley included the usual thanks to Sharon, Nicky and Jo for their support as time keepers, Bettinson for organising the evening, and wished everyone a successful 2017 season.

The LRRA dinner and awards night saw Sarah Bentley collect more silverware to add to the considerable amount received already as further reward for an impressive season.