CYCLING: Plans under way for Velo-One’s second year

Velo-One Cycling Team have started plans for the new season after success on and off the bike in their first year.

Team and individual results on the bike surpassed all expectations with the highlight being the team’s dominance at the Lincolnshire Road Riding Association (LRRA) Championships.

Neil Palmer, Antony Gough, Joshua Wallis, Earl Taylor, Scott Francis and David Anderson all received awards for the LRRA 2016 campaign.

In addition, Velo-One became 10, 30 and 50 Mile Time Trial LRRA team champions.

Throughout 2016, the team have increased awareness and raised research funds for charity JDRF.org.uk

The team have riders, family and friends affected by type 1 diabetes and will continue to support JDRF through 2017.

Training camp in Lanzarote

Preparation for 2017 is well under way and the team continues to strengthen with new signings for the coming road and time trial season starting in March.

The team have returned from a training camp in Lanzarote, providing valuable base miles and bringing them together.