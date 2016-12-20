CYCLING: Older members lead way for Spalding

As the 2016-2017 Lincolnshire Cyclo Cross League season heads towards the final few races, Spalding’s results show a very different but highly creditable picture compared to previous seasons.

In the recent past it has been the younger club members who turned out in force to compete regularly.

Tilly Gurney

With the exception of the club’s own event, this season has seen the opposite with older members flying the flag in almost every event.

The wetter and windier weather conditions this year have arguably favoured the stronger riders so it is perhaps unsurprising that fewer younger members were racing.

Chris Bettinson and Gary Hignett have been the most prolific, putting in some fine consistent races in the vets 50-59 and senior categories with Hignett posting several finish places inside the top 40.

Bettinson has been the first Spalding vet home on the few occasions when Tom Webster and Simon Wright took the starts at Lincoln Wheelers and Boston Wheelers events in November.

Jake Norton

Another rare appearance from Ben Moore after his fine seventh place in the seniors race at Spalding saw him in 12th place at a cold wet and muddy Witham Wheelers race in October.

The youths race at Boston Wheelers also featured Jake Norton and Tom Wright.

In the under-16 race Norton took a fine win – 50 seconds clear of Bradley Sproggis of Paul Milnes Cycles who heads the overall standings in the youth category.

Wright was third in the under-16 category and fourth overall.

Ben Moore

Norton has also been active in the Notts and Derby Cross League with podium places as well as in the National Series in which some of the older members also rode.

Second claim member Tilly Gurney, riding for EM Velocita, finishing 40th overall and fifth lady at Boston.

Another second claim member Matt Ellis, riding for Steve Pool Plant Hire Raleigh, followed his win at Spalding with a well-earned second place overall behind Sleaford Wheelers’ George Thompson to finish as first junior category rider.